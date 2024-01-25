Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and may make a late offer before the transfer window closes.

Gallagher has been a standout performer for Chelsea this season and his potential sale could be profitable for the club.

Tottenham's interest in Gallagher is separate from their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and Spurs may try to secure Gallagher with a semi-decent offer late in the window.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to north London, and journalist Paul Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT that Daniel Levy could 'have a little nibble' before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Tottenham have wasted no time in the initial phase of the winter transfer window since it opened at the beginning of the year. Spurs have secured the services of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner through a loan deal, including a £15m option for a permanent transfer.

Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team have also looked to reinforce their defence, finalising the signing of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, who cost in the region of £26m to prise away from the Italian club. With the defence and attack strengthened, attention could now turn to the middle of the park, especially with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma on international duty after recently jetting off to the African Cup of Nations.

Tottenham plotting midfielder move

It's understood that Chelsea are looking to receive around £55m if they do decide to allow Gallagher to leave the club before the window slams shut at the end of the month. The price tag might be considered a little high for any interested party, but the Independent has claimed that Spurs do consider the England international a priority target for the winter. Whether Spurs will continue to splash the cash this month or Gallagher is being eyed for the summer remains to be seen, but it's clear that the recruitment department at Hotspur Way are hoping to secure his signature.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/01/2024

Gallagher has undoubtedly been one of Mauricio Pochettino's shining lights in what has been a disappointing season for the west London outfit. Losing him could be a disaster, but due to him coming through the academy, any sale would count as pure profit for the books. Spurs could look to take advantage of Chelsea needing to be cautious when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a growing chance that the Lilywhites look to make an offer to try and tempt Gallagher with a move to a different part of the capital.

Paul Brown - Levy could make late play for Gallagher

Brown has suggested that Daniel Levy could 'have a little nibble' before the end of the transfer window in regards to making an offer to sign Gallagher this month. The journalist adds that he doesn't see Spurs' interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson being linked to their pursuit of Gallagher, and he wouldn't be surprised to see the north London outfit make a late offer in the window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I can't really, I think they're two different things [Ederson and Gallagher]. Spurs have been interested in Gallagher for a long time, but they just think the price is too high. I would still expect Daniel Levy to have a little nibble before the end of the window, but probably quite late in the day just to test, and it will be a real test of Chelsea's business plan if Spurs were to come in with a semi-decent offer. But I don't think it's a case of, if we don't get Gallagher we must get someone else. I think Spurs will try for Gallagher but not in any major way before the end of the window. If they don't get him, they will be happy to stick with what they've got."

Spurs pushing for young talent

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have held two meetings with Club Brugge regarding the potential signing of young forward Antonio Nusa. The 18-year-old is already making strides in Belgium at such a young age, and Spurs are now pushing to make a deal happen.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that a mid-season transfer is unlikely, with Nusa wanting to remain with his current club due to playing so regularly. However, securing a deal now which sees Nusa move to the Premier League in the summer is entirely possible.