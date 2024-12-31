Conor Gallagher has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Cristiano Ronaldo have been his toughest ever opponents in his career so far.

The English midfielder, who currently plies his trade in La Liga with Atletico Madrid's choices all came from his time in the Premier League, where he suited up for West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace - both on loan - and Chelsea.

In four total seasons in the English top flight, Gallagher registered 31 goal contributions, including 18 goals in 136 league appearances, though he never finished above sixth place in the table. Now with Madrid, he has two goals and an assist in 21 appearances in all competitions, with his side currently sitting atop the La Liga table.

Nonetheless, it was during his time in England that he came up against his toughest opposition, naming three Premier League legends, all of whom have played in Manchester, with two stars still playing for Manchester City, and the other being one of Manchester United's greatest ever players.

Gallagher Named His Three Toughest Ever Opponents

Picked De Bruyne, Rodri, and Ronaldo

Close

In his four seasons spent playing in the Premier League, Gallagher was tasked with matching up against some of the league's best players in the middle of the park.

But when asked who his toughest opposition of his career so far has been during a recent interview with ESPN, three particular names sprung to the mind of the Atletico midfielder, one of whom has just won the coveted Ballon d'Or award.

I'll put Kevin De Bruyne up there. He's obviously one of the best midfielders in our generation. I'll put Rodri in there. I've had a few good battles against him in the last few years, and he's obviously just won the Ballon d'Or. And, Cristiano Ronaldo, although, at the time, he wasn't at his best. But, it's Cristiano, so I'll just put him there.

Gallagher has met the Premier League's all-time assists leader, De Bruyne, six times, totalling 440 minutes. However, he had just one win when playing against the Sky Blues, which came back in the 2021/22 campaign when playing for Palace. His most recent meeting with the Belgian midfielder came in the 2023/24 campaign, in which City defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The Three Lions midfielder has faced Rodri, also of City, an additional two times, though even then, his win record remains the same, recording four draws and three losses - all of which came when suiting up for the west London club. However, he would play an integral role in their 4-4 league draw against City by getting his name on the assists sheet in the 2023/24 home fixture, where he added to his case that he was one of the league's most improved players that season.

However, he would face arguably one of the greatest ever footballers just once, in a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford during the 2021/22 season, with both players playing the full 90 minutes. As Gallagher said, Ronaldo wasn't anywhere near his prime when the two faced each other, but to say that he has played against one of the best to ever grace a football pitch is a clearly memorable moment for the player.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 29/12/2024.