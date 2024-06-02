Highlights Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future depends on Chelsea's ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chelsea's new structure puts transfer decisions above managers, affecting potential sales.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are interested in Gallagher, who could secure European football next season at either club.

Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future is not in the control of new boss Enzo Maresca, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, as the Blues look to balance the books by selling an academy product. The Cobham graduate enjoyed an excellent season, making 39 appearances and scoring eight goals, as well as captaining the club in Reece James' absence. This form has sparked interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham.

While Chelsea would likely not want to sell the midfielder based purely on footballing reasons, in order to comply with new Profit and Sustainability Rules, Todd Boehly may be forced to cash in on the player. Sheth believes that the decision will be taken out of the hands of new manager Enzo Maresca, who arrived from Leicester earlier this week to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Sheth: Gallagher Future Will be Taken out of Manager's Hands

Chelsea are implementing their new structure

Since Boehly arrived in West London, the American owner has overseen four managerial changes, from Thomas Tuchel, to Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and now Maresca. Alongside these changes, Boehly has signed several new players, eclipsing $1 billion in total player fee expenditure.

It's apparant that transfer decisions aren't made by the revolving managers, and Sheth clarified this when speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Gallagher situation:

"It seems the model that they want to do is to the extreme, whereby the head coach comes in, and just coaches the team. They want everybody above the head coach, that recruitment team and the owners to do all of the signings." "So yes, of course, a manager is going to have a say, 'Oh, I'd really like to keep him', but finances might talk on this one. So it will be taken out of the manager's hands to a greater degree than perhaps it would at other clubs."

This clear recruitment structure may mean that the likes of Gallagher, Trevor Chalobah and Levi Colwill could be up for sale in the coming windows, with the former the asset attracting the most interest currently.

Aston Villa and Tottenham in the Race For Gallagher

A number of top clubs are interested in the 24-year-old

Possessing an exceptional engine and an eye for goal, Gallagher has developed into a very useful player for club and country. Loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace aided the development of the energetic box-to-box midfielder, and he's now been nurtured into being a prominent figure in the middle of the park for Chelsea. His 2023/24 season has been rewarded with a call-up to England's squad for the European Championships, and he may also now earn a move to a club with Champions League football.

While Gallagher may be somewhat forced out the door of his boyhood club, with the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham linked, there's an opportunity to move to a club fighting in Europe's two elite club competitions.

Valued at £50 million, Villa could pounce as they look to deepen their squad ahead of Champions League football, while Spurs will be looking to upgrade on the likes of Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Key Passes 52

Statistics via FBRef (correct as of 30/05/2024)