Early on Monday morning, it was announced that Conor McGregor's homecoming press conference for his five-round UFC 303 main event vs Michael Chandler which was scheduled to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland later in the day had been cancelled. In their official statement, the UFC gave no reasoning behind why the event had been scrapped.

The UFC's silence as well as McGregor and Chandler's lack of comment led to rumours and theories running wild online about what could have led to the cancellation. The Irishman has now spoken for the first time since the news was announced.

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Following Dublin Presser Cancellation

McGregor has posted a statement on social media

In the hours since the cancellation, there have been theories which span from McGregor's partying antics, a potential injury and venue security issues which have appeared on social media. Other than their initial comments, nobody from the UFC has spoken out on the circumstances surrounding the decision to axe the press conference.

McGregor is the first person with a tie to the event who has given a statement regarding the cancellation. 'The Notorious' posted the following:

In his statement, McGregor did not give a specific reason as to why the event was cancelled. Instead, he simply stated that "today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control." The former two-weight UFC champion also apologised to his fans for the inconvenience of the situation.

"In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Ariel Helwani confirmed on Monday evening that Chandler had been on the verge of leaving to fly to Dublinwhen news of the event's postponement was broken to him. Many fans would not have been so fortunate - with thousands anticipated to have made the trip to the host city for the ill-fated press conference.

That the 35-year-old has addressed the issue will be taken as a positive sign by those who are hoping to see him inside the Octagon for the first time since breaking his leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. As of now, the return of the sports biggest star is still set for the 29th of June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.