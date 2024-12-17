UFC star Conor McGregor has stunned the combat sports world by announcing on his official X account that he will be fighting WWE Superstar Logan Paul next in a boxing exhibition.

Heavy rumours had been doing the rounds in recent weeks that the Irishman would return to the UFC Octagon to fight current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. However, McGregor himself has rubbished those claims, confirming his next move.

Conor McGregor's Fighting Return

The Irishman is going to return with a boxing exhibition against Logan Paul

Close

In the biggest shock of them all, however, it's not even a UFC fighter McGregor will be fighting next, nor is it in the cage. As per the man himself, Notorious will be returning to action in an exhibition boxing fight against none other than YouTuber-turned-WWE-Superstar, Logan Paul.

Taking to X, McGregor tweeted: "The rumours of a bout with Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

A date has yet to be revealed for the exhibition fight, but it seems like an agreement has been reached by one side of the party. Now we have to wait and see what Paul has to say about the announcement, and whether or not it's legit, or just McGregor talking for the sake of talking on social media once again.

Conor McGregor's Return to Boxing

McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017

Should the Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul fight go ahead, it will, of course, not be the first time that the former has stepped foot into the boxing ring, having shared the squared circle with none other than Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. Arguably the biggest fight in combat sports history, the two did a multi-continent promotional tour before sharing the ring with one another for 10 rounds before the American successfully stopped the Irishman.

That was Mayweather's 50th and final professional fight, ending his career with a perfect 50-0 record.