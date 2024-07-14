Highlights UFC rivals McGregor and Chandler unite in support of Trump after an assassination attempt Saturday in Pennsylvania.

A bloodied Trump raised his fist to the crowd after an apparent bullet hit his ear.

McGregor praised Trump's resilience, while Chandler stood in solidarity with his UFC rival.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, long-time UFC rivals, found common ground over their shared take on the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump's life during a political rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was shot in the ear, according to Reuters, while on the campaign trail. Though Secret Service pounced to shield him from a potential further attack, Trump seemed to break free, held his fist high, and mouthed: "Fight! Fight! Fight!" The shooter, in his mid-20s, is dead. One spectator also died, while two others were injured.

UFC boss Dana White was quick to react to the news, despite being on a flight to Italy at the time, saying he was "absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock."

McGregor And Chandler Reacted to The News on X

'God speed, Donald,' McGregor said

McGregor responded to the news by remarking that a billionaire should be living life on a yacht in Europe. Instead, Trump is "spitting out bullets."

He said: "A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States."

It did not take long for Chandler to respond.

McGregor then replied to Chandler, saying: "I talked to Dana today about our new date — all looking good! 24,’ for sure."

The former two-weight UFC champion appears to be referencing the rescheduled date for their lightweight super-fight. The pair were originally scheduled to headline the recent UFC 303 event in Las Vegas, on June 29. However, McGregor withdrew from the bout because of a broken pinky toe.

As UFC 306 at The Sphere, a $2.3 billion mega structure in Las Vegas, already has exorbitant costs tied to the production, it is unlikely that the UFC's most expensive headliner would main event there in September, leaving December a probably return date for McGregor as it's the next Las Vegas pay-per-view.

McGregor And Chandler Weren't The Only Fighters to React

Sean Strickland also had a statement to make on Donald Trump

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland also reacted to the news.

"Trump is an utter savage," he said. "Man gets shot and still is for his people … utter savage."

The former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, also voiced his opinion on Instagram.

He said: "I’m happy that President Trump is ok. The left knows no bounds! They say they are the non-violent ones. They will stop at nothing! Make sure you take screen shots of any leftist celebrating what happened today."

Masvidal did not elaborate on what he meant by "the left." The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who registered as Republican, per NBC News.