Highlights Conor McGregor posted a message on Instagram that was seemingly for his fans.

Though it has since been removed from the platform, users on X have reposted the video.

It appears to suggest that McGregor is injured, and may not be able to compete at UFC 303 on June 29.

Conor McGregor appeared to send MMA fans a message in an apparent Instagram post about UFC 303, and the status of his involvement in the headline bout against Michael Chandler. Reading between the lines, it suggests McGregor knows his ability to compete that night is compromised, and, unless he's trolling, it will leave UFC scrambling to either find a replacement opponent for Chandler to fight, or to scrap the lightweight bout altogether and organize a new fight entirely.

Conor McGregor Posts Message on Instagram

The post has since been removed from the platform

This all started last week when McGregor and Chandler were scheduled to meet in Dublin for what would surely have been an electric press conference designed to build interest in their fight at UFC 303 on June 29. However, the press conference was postponed at the eleventh hour, and there remains little word from the organization, or the athletes, as to why.

Fast-forward a week and speculation has run rampant as to why the media event got canceled, why there's been no official explanation, and whether UFC 303 will go ahead as planned.

On Wednesday, McGregor lifted the lid slightly so fans could peer into what may be going on behind-the-scenes. In an old video which he appeared to re-share on Instagram, a younger McGregor said: "I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury. The less resistance you train with, the more movement and the less injury."

He added: "A band balances itself. You might be going a little bit lighter, but the positions you wouldn't be if everyone was tense. Everyone was trying to win every round."

He accompanied the re-shared photo with the following emojis: "😔" and "🙏."

Though somewhat cryptic, McGregor's post is open to interpretation. And the vast majority of people commenting appear to think McGregor is suggesting he's injured, or is pranking everyone.

Watch the post right here:

UFC 303 Would Lost The Bulk of Its Star Power Without McGregor

The UFC would have to get creative to ensure traveling fans are still happy paying top price

There is no obvious solution to the logistical nightmare that a McGregor fight cancelation would cause for the UFC, and the customers flying out to Las Vegas for International Fight Week expecting to see Conor's comeback. If it were Chandler who was injured, the blow would be considerably softer. But McGregor, on a comeback no less, missing from the UFC 303 line-up could see fans who had paid top dollar expecting to see him, request refunds on their tickets.

The UFC, though, are masters of their craft and, if McGregor truly is injured, will no doubt be scrambling in their War Room at UFC HQ in Vegas to find creative solutions. Perhaps Max Holloway is brought in to defend his BMF title against Chandler. Perhaps the UFC books a rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. Regardless, it will surely not be long before UFC makes an official announcement — perhaps at the upcoming Fight Night event on June 15 at the Apex; a show which ESPN will air.