Conor McGregor appears to have put his long-time UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on blast in a new, no-holds-barred rant posted Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Even before the lightweight fighters came to blows in a historic bout in 2018, they were verbally at one another's necks. Then, as Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor violently with a neck crank, winning the bout via fourth-round submission, he refused to celebrated and, instead, jumped out of the Octagon to pick fights with his opponent's cage-side friends.

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Conor McGregor's pro MMA records (as of 03/01/25) Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor Fights 29 28 Wins 29 (8 KOs, 11 Sub) 22 (19 KOs, 1 Sub) Losses 0 6 Draws 0 0

There's been no love lost when it comes to McGregor and Nurmagomedov, and, after the former champ, who retired unbeaten in 2020, said recently that Irish MMA is nowhere near the level of Russian, and, specifically, Dagestani, it was not long before 'Notorious' had his say.

Conor McGregor Claps Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Though he did not name 'Eagle,' it looks like 'Notorious' was fired-up because of Nurmagomedov's post