Despite having been out of action since 2021, Conor McGregor is still one of the biggest names in not only MMA, but sport in general too.

Since suffering defeat in his third encounter against Dustin Poirier due to suffering a broken tibia during the fight in the very first round, the Irishman has been at the face of a few controversies, including an altercation with recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, and an alleged assault on Italian musician Francesco Facchinetti.

This year, after a lay-off from nursing a leg injury, it was confirmed that McGregor would be coaching The Ultimate Fighter 31 for a second time, this time against Michael Chandler.

The series will run from late May to mid-August, and the two coaches are expected to share the Octagon at some point later this year.

McGregor Forever

Outside of the limelight, however, McGregor’s long awaited Netflix documentary, entitled McGregor Forever, was released this week, showing McGregor as you’ve never seen him before.

Conor McGregor wants to fight 100 more times in the UFC

The documentary gives unparalleled access and follows his journey from 2018 to 2021, including fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Poirier.

It includes the birth of his two children, as well as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his struggles in breaking back into the top tier of MMA, with three defeats in four fights.

A snippet from the documentary was tweeted by FIGHTING LTD on Wednesday, which shows one of the struggles McGregor faced.

McGregor injures his toe training for Khabib fight

While training for his bout against Khabib, McGregor was taken down and immediately looked in pain, signalling to his toes.

He looked visibly frustrated, as he hobbled to his feet, before limping around in the Octagon.

With his trainers desperately trying to ease the pain and sort the issue, McGregor looked close to tears, while also swearing in frustration of potentially having to pull out of the fight.

The issue, however, was resolved and preparations continued for the fight, which McGregor would ultimately lose via submission in the fourth round.

McGregor Forever paints one of the sport’s biggest names in a different light and shows a whole different person to the one you may be used to seeing in the Octagon, and all four episodes are available to watch now on Netflix.