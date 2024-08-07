Highlights Conor McGregor suggests Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez lacks selling power in his latest social media rant.

UFC and Canelo are going head to head on a critical date for the combat sports calendar in September.

McGregor also referenced a possibly strained relationship between boxing power broker Turki Alalshikh and Canelo.

Conor McGregor's latest target is none other than one of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez.

Right now, the Mexican champion is promoting his upcoming fight with super-middleweight challenger Edgar Berlanga, but the main story-line that looms around Canelo over his last few events, is if, or when, super-fights against David Benavidez or Terence Crawford will happen.

The man behind boxing’s resurgence, Saudi Arabian advisor Turki Alalshikh, has seemingly moved on from a potential Canelo vs Crawford fight. But, speaking on social media, the former two-weight UFC champion McGregor hints that Alalshikh may have moved on from Canelo altogether.

Conor McGregor Pulls No Punches Towards Canelo

The savvy businessman always has his finger on the pulse of the fight game

There has been much pleading from fight fans and media for Canelo to test himself against the dangerous super-middleweight David Benavidez, but Alvarez has called for a gigantic payday to take such a high-risk fight. Instead, the 34-year-old champion has bagged paydays against lesser competition despite public pressure.

Someone who is never shy to speak his mind, is former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, who took to X.com to share his thoughts on Canelo’s selling power and about going head-to-head with the UFC on the same night as UFC 306 — which takes place at the $2.3 billion The Sphere show.

"Canelo is a cornflake," McGregor posted.

"He has about 300k [pay-per-view] buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC Noche is going to run them from the strip. Sheikh Turki was right moving on. Canelo doesn't sell."

Turki Alalshikh Moves On From Canelo-Crawford

Alashikh has made it clear that he has moved on from the mega-fight

Before Crawford's recent title fight against Israil Madrimov on Saturday, Alalshikh said, if Canelo is "smart, he’ll accept," referring to Canelo accepting a Riyadh Season deal.

However, after a razor-close decision and Canelo rejecting the apparent offer, Could the Saudi Investment Fund chairman want to see the Crawford-Madrimov rematch, or is he making it clear that he is no longer interested in working with Canelo for any possible fight? The powerful boxing promoter took to X.com to give a major update:

Alalshikh has put boxing back on track by investing in big-time purses that incentivize the biggest names in the sport to compete against one another. However, one of the names that eludes Alalshikh is Canelo Alvarez, and even Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Will the two parties settle on a deal? That remains to be seen.