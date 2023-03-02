Charles Oliveira's latest dig at Conor McGregor hasn't gone unnoticed by the former UFC lightweight champion

Conor McGregor reacted angrily to Charles Oliveira's suggestion that he will get knocked out by Michael Chandler.

The former UFC champion will face ex-lightweight title challenger Chandler in a highly-anticipated coaches' battle after the conclusion of 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 finale later this year.

It will be his first fight since a harrowing first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight nearly two years ago.

The Irishman took some time to recover after breaking his leg, while filming a small cameo in Road House.

But McGregor has now been declared fully fit to return to action, with a move back up to welterweight thought to be on the cards.

What has Charles Oliveira said about Conor McGregor?

However, Oliveira recently admitted that he doesn't see it going too well for him against Chandler.

"I don't think he's going to win," Oliveira said during an appearance on The MMA Hour when asked to give a prediction for the fight.

"He's a guy that sells and he's great to promote. People love to watch his fights, but I don't think he's going to win.

"I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn't fought in a long time. I believe Chandler is going to win."

How did Conor McGregor respond to Charles Oliveira?

And 'The Notorious' didn't take too kindly to that suggestion after learning of his response.

What followed was a string of tweets from McGregor, 34, who engaged in a bit of a public back and forth with Oliveira, 31, on social media.

In response to Oliveira's prediction, he replied: "Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole."

The tweet, which was up for several hours, was eventually deleted but not before fans managed to screenshot it.

McGregor shared an emoji of his country's flag accompanied by the caption "2-0" in reference to his record against Brazilians.

He followed that up by saying: "Actually 3-0 because RDA s*** a brick."

Both of those - unsurprisingly - also ended up in the bin as well.

Oliveira meanwhile waited a few hours before replying - and it didn't disappoint.

He tweeted: "Can't keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop you."

