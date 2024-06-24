Highlights Conor McGregor's alternative stem cell treatment for his broken toe may have made things worse.

That's what the UFC fighter said in a recent interview with Severe MMA.

The Irishman is aiming to complete a return to the Octagon in August or September, McGregor said.

Conor McGregor said Saturday during an interview with Severe MMA that an alternative medicine he sought out may have inadvertently made his recent injury worse.

The Irish combat sports superstar was due to return to the UFC's Octagon this weekend for a UFC 303 main event against Michael Chandler on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, earlier this month, McGregor's participation at the big pay-per-view show appeared to be in doubt when a press conference in Dublin was canceled. Weeks later, his injury was confirmed.

The former two-weight UFC champion tried alternative therapies in a bid to recover from the broken toe yet, he said recently, that may have only made things worse.

Alternative Treatment May Have Worsened Conor McGregor's Injury

McGregor injected steam cells from his own barrow into his broken toe

After showing x-rays of his injury, McGregor attended a Bellator MMA event Saturday to corner a Straight Blast Gym teammate Sinead Kavanagh. Backstage, he spoke to Severe MMA about his eventual return to UFC, the extent of the injury, and the treatment he tried.

"This is it," he said. "This run is for the parish, you know what I’m saying? So I’m getting this right, and that’s it," adding that he's working toward a return date of August or September.

"You know the way it is. I’m in recovery mode. It’s three weeks to the day, it happened three weeks ago today. I’m still rocking around here in the [post-operation] slippers. They’re not bad slippers, thankfully, and they’re cozy enough. But I can’t get into a shoe.

On the alternative treatment, he said:

"They put stem cells into me. They took ‘em from my back, they put ‘em in my foot. 20mg of stem cells out of my own back bone marrow, in. Right into the break. There was a little bit left over so I said ‘Yeah, lob it into me shoulder, it feels a little bit sore.’ The shoulder’s actually feeling amazing."

"Them stem cells are good stuff," McGregor added. "I’m reading a bit about them, it’s an eye opener with them stem cells. But my toe is f****** sore, and I don’t know if the stem cells into the break was the right move. Because now it’s like, you know when the chicks put filler in their face? My baby toe looks like that. I don’t think it’s the swelling any more, it’s the fluid, it’s the stem cells in my toe.

"So it’s looking like I’m gonna have a swollen toe thing, all the time,” he finished. “I don’t know. But I’m just recovering man, and that’s it. Day by day."

Joe Rogan Recently Jumped to Conor McGregor's Defense

Rival MMA fighters like Islam Makhachev have lampooned McGregor for withdrawing from a UFC fight for something as, what they regard, as a relatively minor injury. However, the UFC commentator and famous podcaster Joe Rogan sides with McGregor.

"Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem," Rogan said. "It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured."