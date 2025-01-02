Conor McGregor is on the same level as Muhammad Ali when it comes to being a pioneer of their respective sports, and securing the bag, according to one of Mike Tyson's former coaches.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, has not fought since he suffered a leg break in his first-round doctor's stoppage loss to three-time rival Dustin Poirier. Ali, meanwhile, is a former three-time heavyweight boxing champion and one of the most celebrated athletes of all time.

Conor McGregor's pro MMA record (as of 02/01/2025)

Fights

28

Wins

22

KOs

19

Losses

6

Draws

0

"Conor is up there at that level," boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said on his podcast this week.

Anthony Joshua
Related
Anthony Joshua Hints About Future Retirement in Latest Comments

Anthony Joshua dropped a hint about future retirement in latest comments about boxing.

Conor McGregor Likened to Muhammad Ali

Atlas waxes lyrical over 'Notorious' impact