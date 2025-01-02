Conor McGregor is on the same level as Muhammad Ali when it comes to being a pioneer of their respective sports, and securing the bag, according to one of Mike Tyson's former coaches.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, has not fought since he suffered a leg break in his first-round doctor's stoppage loss to three-time rival Dustin Poirier. Ali, meanwhile, is a former three-time heavyweight boxing champion and one of the most celebrated athletes of all time.

Conor McGregor's pro MMA record (as of 02/01/2025) Fights 28 Wins 22 KOs 19 Losses 6 Draws 0

"Conor is up there at that level," boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said on his podcast this week.

Conor McGregor Likened to Muhammad Ali

Atlas waxes lyrical over 'Notorious' impact