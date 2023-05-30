Conor McGregor has never been one to stay out of the limelight for very long.

The 'Notorious One' was up and about in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix, and his latest antics have UFC fans concerned once again.

Footage of him dancing about surrounded by his security team, and looking worse for wear, will leave fans wondering why he was not in the gym in the midst of a busy year for the Irishman.

The two-time UFC champion was also spotted wolfing down pancakes with fruit, along with a bowl of cereal and a cup of coffee, while watching the race on a luxury yacht.

Videos: Conor McGregor's behaviour at the Monaco GP

What is coming up for Conor McGregor?

McGregor is set to clash with Michael Chandler as the duo are expected to square off in December, with Las Vegas the likely host city for the bout after the Irishman returns to the USADA drug testing pool in the coming days.

Once he has completed at least two negative tests over a six-month period, he will be eligible to compete, making the year-end event possible.

This year, McGregor and Chandler will lead teams of up-and-coming fighters against each other in the latest series of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. Filming for the series has already concluded.

Many fans are concerned that McGregor does not seem to be taking this seriously, while others appeared to be more lenient towards McGregor, with a few noting that he is months away from competition, or even beginning a serious training camp.

"He's in the worst place he's been in years, perhaps ever," "He looks terribly aged and just weird these days, welp good luck," "Somebody tell him he has a fight coming up," "Needs some real friends around him," and "Dude is never winning a fight in his life ever again" were just a few responses to the clips of the Irishman.

This is not the first time that McGregor attended the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix, as he also attended the same event last year. The Irish MMA star came out in support of Haas last year and also clicked a picture with both Haas drivers: Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

And his partying ways clearly haven't slowed down. A day before he attended the 2023 Monaco GP qualifying, McGregor partied with NBA stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Fans will hope that he gets his mind switched back into fighting mode soon, as Chandler will be a tough opponent.