The UFC settled two class action lawsuits for $335 million, but John Nash believes the Irishman could miss out on receiving a huge pay day from the company.

McGregor may only receive $3,000 due to signing a waiver, which would then in itself cost him millions to challenge.

A contract clause could cost former UFC champion Conor McGregor millions in an antitrust settlement case. Just weeks after The Notorious missed out on millions after he was forced to pull out of UFC 303 with a broken toe, the Irish-native is set to miss out on more millions due to the settlement.

UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, filed a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that the company has settled two separate class action lawsuits with a total payout of $335 million. The lawsuits came about when a group of mixed martial artists accused the company of abusing its position to suppress fighter pay. The settlement came in March, a month before the trial was set to begin.

UFC antitrust case expert, John Nash, revealed on the 'Hey Not The Face!' podcast that he estimates that 85% of the $1 billion paid to fighters between 2017 and 2020 went to those under new contracts, making them ineligible for pay adjustments. It is known that UFC added a legal waiver to its contracts in the 2017 to 2020 period, omitting fighters from participating in class-action lawsuits.

UFC Antitrust Case Expert Speaks on Case

John Nash has revealed all about the case

Speaking on the podcast, Nash shared: "There’s no way you get an amount that small if fighters didn’t sign waivers, the very top guys. So, you’re asking, does Conor McGregor get the money? He should get about 10% of whatever he earned in the (2017-2020) period. But, it seems very likely that he might get the amount that all the people that signed the waiver get, which is $3,000."

When asked about whether McGregor would be able to do anything about it, Nash stated: "It would cost him a lot of money. Hundreds of thousands of dollars — perhaps even millions. Because you’d have to hire your own experts and do all the analysis and stuff the antitrust trial did again. But, go into arbitration, because truthfully, someone like McGregor, I think you could realistically make an argument that he’s owed $100 million by the UFC."

Conor McGregor Continues to Make Headlines

From the UFC 303 withdrawal to starring in a BKFC press conference

It has been a wild few weeks for McGregor, from pulling out of UFC 303 to multiple social media tirades. Most recently, the Irishman revealed during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference, where he referred to himself as "owner, player-manager", that he has two fights left on his current UFC contract.

In full, McGregor stated: "For me, I have a little business left with the UFC, two fights left on my contract, but for sure, we’ve got three lightweights up here on the dais, and I have my eye on all of this. I’m not up here just as an owner, player-manager, I’ll title myself on this one."

The Notorious has not fought in the UFC Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was expected to return in June at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before suffering an injury setback. A new date for the fight has yet to be announced, however, he is expected to be back in the cage by the end of the year.

Judging by his recent comments, the Irishman is optimistic about the future of his fighting career. BKFC seemingly looks like the next landing place for the former UFC champion. However, the recent antitrust lawsuit and missed millions could be a huge factor in McGregor's future.