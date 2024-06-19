Highlights Conor McGregor has shown off the huge bet he's placed on Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2024.

Ronaldo is appearing at his sixth European Championship, and he has scored in each of the previous five he has competed in.

Portugal began their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Czechia.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to be the top scorer at the European Championship - and will bank himself a huge sum if the Portuguese superstar delivers. Ronaldo is competing in his sixth Euros as a player and drew a blank as his side required a late goal from Francisco Conceicao to get over the line against Czechia in their Euro 2024 opener.

Group F favourites Portugal fell behind to a stunning strike from Lukas Provod in Leipzig, but their lead lasted just seven minutes as Robin Hranac scored an own-goal as a result of some questionable goalkeeping from Czech stopper Jindrich Stanek.

Portugal's Late Show

Conceicao bagged late winner

Portugal thought that they had won the game in the 87th minute through Diogo Jota only for the Liverpool man to be denied by the semi-automated offside system, but just three minutes later they did net the decisive goal as Conceicao - the son of Sergio Conceicao, who was in the Portugal team when Ronaldo made his international debut in 2004 - smashed home from close range.

Ronaldo, 39, played the entire match for Roberto Martinez's side and had chances to score but his wait to net in a sixth successive Euros will now go on until Portugal face Turkey in their second group game on Saturday.

McGregor's Bet on Ronaldo

He'll win a fortune if it pays off

MMA star McGregor shared a screen grab of his Ronaldo punt on social media platform X, writing: "60 G’s on @Cristiano to retain his Euro Golden Boot. Siuuu!". It's unclear whether the amount is in pounds, euros or dollars, but either way, it will be a monster pay day if the bet proves to be successful.

McGregor, whose scheduled comeback fight against Michael Chandler in June was cancelled last week, has an estimated net worth of $200 million so he won't be struggling for money if the bet on Ronaldo doesn't come in, but he will no doubt be hoping the Al-Nassr star gets off the mark against Turkey in Dortmund.

Martinez Praised Portugal's Spirit

"We showed heart"

Portugal boss Martinez praised his side's resilience after they recovered from conceding the first goal to win. He said: "Today we showed heart, yes, but also a lot of discipline, we played and controlled the game and we didn't let Czechia use the goal they scored and this is the most important thing.

"Today we showed incredible value and we showed the strength of all 23 players and the keepers who are here, and I need to thank our fans, the atmosphere they created helped us win this game. Things were tough for us today but we deserved to win, and for a national coach its amazing to have a group of players that's as resilient and as caring as they are."