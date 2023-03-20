Dana White says he doesn't 'give a s***' about Conor McGregor's situation with USADA.

The UFC president dismissed questions about whether he will be required to enter the drug testing pool prior to his return to the Octagon later this year.

He told reporters to pester Jeff Novitzky instead before insisting it has nothing to do with him.

UFC news - Dana White addresses Conor McGregor USADA situation

“Um, have you ever heard of Jeff Novitzky? Ask him these questions," White said at the UFC 286 post-fight press conference.

"I don’t give a s*** about any of that stuff anymore. That’s his problem. I don’t get involved in the drug testing situation whatsoever.

"I know nothing about it, and I don’t want to know nothing about it. I leave it to the expert. He’s the expert in this thing, and you guys call him and interview him anytime about it.”

McGregor, 34, has undergone quite a dramatic body transformation in recent months.

However fans were quick to accuse him of taking steroids during his absence.

The Notorious hasn't been enrolled in the programme since breaking his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Despite this White insisted that everything remains on track ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the cage against Michael Chandler.

He added: “He’s ready to go. He could probably fight tomorrow if he wanted to, Conor.

"Conor coming back and coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ was like a (big step) toward coming back. He was telling me Monday that it felt good to be there again – felt good to be in the gym with other guys, felt good to train, felt good to be in Vegas – all that stuff.

"I don’t know if Conor’s ready to come back and fight tomorrow, but ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ was a big step in that direction and getting him back and getting him mentally and probably emotionally ready to start training and get back to it.”

White also admitted that it is unlikely that McGregor's fight with Chandler will take place in Ireland.

He continued: “When Conor was the champ and the double champ, I wanted to do Croke Park (in Dublin) so bad.

"But logistically, it just never worked out for us. We couldn’t get them to work with us. They close the subways down at a certain time that wouldn’t have worked.

"Obviously, we’d love to come back to Dublin, too, but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I don’t even know when he’s going to fight yet. And his next fight definitely wouldn’t be in Ireland.”