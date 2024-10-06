Following Alex Pereira’s brutal victory against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, former two division champion, Conor McGregor, took to social media to share his reaction to the Brazilian's post-fight interview. Heading into the contest, Pereira had been open about his ambitions to compete in any one of three weight classes in the future.

Potential bouts at both middleweight and heavyweight were banded about prior to Saturday's pay-per-view event, but Pereira's first focus was to turn back the challenge of Rountree.

The 37-year-old is the current light heavyweight champion, and initially faced one of his toughest title defences to date, after being dropped by a counter right-hand in the second round. However, as the fight progressed into the later rounds, 'Poatan' only looked to grow stronger and was eventually too much for the American striker.

Towards the end of the fourth round, Rountree Jr, covered in his own blood, was under relentless pressure from Pereira, who continued to dominate. Then, with just 30 seconds remaining, the exhausted challenger finally conceded and collapsed onto the Octagon’s floor, extending the champion's four fight win streak in the world's leading MMA promotion.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/10/2024) 14 Fights 12 wins 2 losses By KO 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

The Brazilian’s UFC record now stands at nine wins against just one loss, with this victory securing him a UFC record for the shortest period between three consecutive title defences. In the aftermath of his success, McGregor had plenty to say on Pereira's future goals.

Conor McGregor Screamed at his Television After Alex Pereira's Win at UFC 307

'The Notorious' only wants Pereira to take on one challenge

In a now deleted video posted to social media, McGregor posted a video of him watching Pereira’s post-fight interview. Despite initially being full of praise in which the Brazilian took his man out, he quickly become frustrated when Pereira hinted that he may move back down to middleweight and try and reclaim the championship he once held from Dricus du Plessis. As Joe Rogan began to ask about that fight, McGregor shouted at his television.

"Heavyweight, you call for heavyweight now!"

After his past two victories, Pereira has hinted at his ambitions to challenge for a heavyweight title shot and become the UFC’s first three-division champion. Eager to see that come to pass, McGregor was desperate for 'Poatan' to call his shot.

However, on this occasion, he insisted he was very happy at light heavyweight and expressed his desire to continue to defend his title. Conor couldn't believe his ears.

"Ah, leave it if he says drop down to middleweight. Don't lie to yourself [about going down to middleweight]. It was a heavy weight cut."

McGregor grew more agitated with each passing moment, even going as far as to state: "I'm not watching" when referring to a potential fight between Pereira and Du Plessis. There might be some logic in Pereira's stance, though.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira's entire 10-fight UFC career has taken place since Conor McGregor last fought in the Octagon.

The heavyweight title is next set to be contested at UFC 309, where Jon Jones will defend against former champion Stipe Miocic. After that fight takes place on the 16th of November, the winner is then obligated to face interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Even if he was to have demanded a move to heavyweight, the Brazilian is likely to have to wait at least a year to get a title shot in the division. For a man who has been as active as Pereira, that's a long wait. While a trip up to heavyweight may be in his future, it won't be his next destination.