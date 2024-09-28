Conor McGregor took aim at a number of reigning UFC champions during a chaotic live stream on Friday night as he answered a number of questions from fans. The Irish superstar, who hasn't fought in more than three years, called for UFC CEO Dana White to make a fight between himself and welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad. However, he had even more to say to about lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

The 27-year-old Topuria shocked many fans after comments made in a video with YouTuber, Ibai, where the Spaniard claimed he was no longer interested in fighting the UFC's biggest star.

"I wouldn’t like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him. But right now, I’m telling you that if they offered me a fight with him, I’d say, ‘No’, because there are bigger fights than him. I know he is not what he was. He’s not the McGregor who moved the masses. I have been inspired by Conor, I admired him when I was little. And he has lost it because he has betrayed the values that have brought him (to the top). We have lost an idol."

Those comments clearly didn't sit well with McGregor as he ripped into Topuria when asked to give his opinion of the 145lb champion.

Conor McGregor Absolutely Destroyed Ilia Topuria during Chaotic Live Stream

'The Notorious' held nothing back

Conor was far from thrilled with Topuria's suggestion that he had betrayed his early values and seemed to be waiting for his name to be mentioned. When it was, McGregor unleashed a furious tirade of threats against the lightweight champion - who defends against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 next month.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Ilia Topuria is unbeaten in his 15-fight career, of which seven have taken place inside the UFC Octagon.

Although he's been out of the Octagon for an extended period, the Irishman has kept close links with combat sports. He went viral for his reaction to Daniel Dubois' shock win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last weekend, and even invested in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion earlier this year.

BKFC have an event in Spain on the 12th of October and McGregor dared Topuria to come and repeat his comments in person at that show.

"How do you think you’d beat Ilia Topuria? I’d grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap the little nose off of him. Little ding dong of a thing he is. I’m in Marbella at the Bare Knuckle, we’ll see what’s what. You little fool, I’ll cave ya head in. Ya little short…tick, I’ll box your jaw in on sight, I’m in Marbella, Spain, Oct. 12 at the bare knuckle. See what happens, see what happens when you come across me!"

A former featherweight champion in his own right, McGregor won the title by knocking out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in one of the most famous moments in company history. However, his days at 145lb look to be long over, having not fought in the weight class since that fight in December 2015. Conor's next fight has yet to be booked, with him recently begging the promotion to send him a date for his next contest.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 28/09/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

For that reason, it's unlikely that we will see McGregor and Topuria mix it up in the Octagon any time soon. With that said, if the pair do cross paths in Marbella in two weeks' time, it could lead to an explosive confrontation.