Highlights Conor McGregor continues to train which suggests the worst of his injury is behind him.

In the latest footage the fighter shared, he trains inside a hotel while revellers party across the boundary.

An announcement about a rearranged date for his fight against Michael Chandler could be made soon.

Conor McGregor posted a late-night training session while others partied outside a hotel he was staying in, according to footage he posted on social media recently. The former two-weight UFC champion was due to return June 29 for a main event bout against long-time rival Michael Chandler. However, a month prior, McGregor suffered a broken pinky toe and subsequently withdrew from the contest.

Though it is unclear when the McGregor vs Chandler fight will be rescheduled, the Irishman continues to post training clips which suggest he is treating his comeback seriously and it will only be a matter of time when he will return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor Appears Dedicated to Training

There could be an announcement at any time

McGregor has spent time in Switzerland recently, reaching the top of Glacier 3000 earlier this month, and training while away from his native Dublin.

The fighter continued to post updates of his training via Instagram and in one clip, which you can see below, revelers from an apparent festival can be heard — and seen — through a hotel boundary. McGregor even stops to seemingly take selfies with the party go-ers and insists he instead has work to do inside the hotel gym. He can then be seen on the rowing machine.

Watch it right here:

McGregor's Comeback Beckons

We should know more in the coming days

Though the McGregor vs Chandler fight was canned from the UFC 303 show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it did not stop the American fighter from attending.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters on the night, Chandler — who has been pursuing the fight for over a year, and has been inactive since 2022 — said he, the UFC, and everyone involved in the fight will know more within a week. That extra time would, Chandler implied, provide him with knowledge of whether he'd be fighting McGregor, or would need to find another opponent.

He said:

"I think we'll know a lot in the next week or two [about how this is] going to play out … I know that some information is going to be coming my way very soon, and we'll figure it out.”

A "week or two" from the time Chandler talked to us lands us in this week. And as McGregor is looking busy in gyms, the worst of his injury may be behind him. This means we could receive news of a rearranged fight date very soon.