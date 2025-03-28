Conor McGregor has stunningly announced that he has no plans to step back into the UFC anytime soon, and The Notorious One may just be ready to swap the Octagon for the cabinet.

McGregor is keen to launch a bid for the Irish presidency, which would mean pushing towards a November election. And for the first time, he is beginning to speak about retirement with some degree of realism after many false flags over the years.

With a run for the Irish presidency in the offing, he is admitting that his career may be moving towards being finished. Speaking at a BKFC media event, he noted that he is satisfied with his current fighting legacy, and noted that ‘something else’ has drawn him in lately.

What Conor McGregor Said About UFC Retirement

He's admitted other things are his priority right now

“I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations,” he told the press when asked about his UFC future. “Last week something happened to me. I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now.

“So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home. I’m happy with what I’ve done. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going."

It seems that, after meeting with United States President Donald Trump recently, McGregor has caught the political bug. He has even gone so far as to say that he would, if elected, put the EU Migration Act to a referendum, but insists it is not his choice to make, but rather, the choice of 'the people of Ireland.'