UFC star Conor McGregor has recently shared some new training clips of him sparring with his teammates, and in one of the clips he actually drops one of his partners with a huge left hand as he continues to prepare for his long awaited return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor took to X to give fans an insight into his training, posting four videos of himself sparring with different partners in which the Irishman can be seen to be looking incredibly sharp.

Conor McGregor's absense from UFC

Conor McGregor's last fight - Dustin Poirier UFC 246

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021, in a losing effort to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 due to a leg break sustained in the first round. Clearly past his recovery, McGregor's kicks and movement were on show in the clips, showing he hasn't let this injury effect him one bit.

These clips are just scratching the surface of McGregor's training, as last month he was seen out at the UFC gym in Dubai training with former PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane. Evidently trying to be as fresh as possible come fight night, McGregor will have to wait until 2024 for an eventual comeback bout, with his rumoured fight with Michael Chandler yet to be confirmed.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

McGregor's MMA record: 22-6 / Michael Chandler's MMA record: 23-8

Chandler and McGregor were coaches on this year's "The Ultimate Fighter" show, with the pair having numerous heated exchanges. It is a fight that makes perfect sense, but it might not be the comeback bout that McGregor truly wants. Michael Chandler has voiced his frustrations recently at the inability of McGregor to agree to the fight, maybe because the Irishman has seemingly higher aspirations, seen in his attempts at calling out Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz.

Chandler wouldn't be a bad comeback bout for McGregor, however, as both the pair's last fight ended in losing attempts to Poirier. They both haven't set foot in an Octagon in over a year, with McGregor being over two years now. They could hand each other the opportunity to a fight where both of them are on a comeback, as opposed to going straight into the deep end against fighters who are fresh and have been fighting during their absence.

Video: Conor McGregor training & dropping his sparring partner

Although based on the training footage handed out by McGregor, it doesn't seem that freshness will be an issue, seen in him dropping his sparring opponent with a lovely combination. McGregor, who had been on the defence, steps forward and feigns the right hand uppercut, before landing the overhand left.

It generates a worried reaction, as the coaches step forward from the sidelines and McGregor checks to see he is okay, but in fighting fashion, they continue sparring as if nothing happened.

Conor McGregor's Professional MMA record (as of 06/12/2024) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

Fans can take a lot from these clips, with McGregor not only looking powerful and quick, but very light on his feet. These aren't traits that he didn't possess before, but with the new-found weight of the Notorious One, carrying around a fair amount of muscle mass now, compared to previous fights, it is good to see this hasn't slowed him down.

It is unknown of the date, show, or location of McGregor's eventual 2024 return fight to the Octagon, but as the footage shows, he is more than ready, and with plenty of time before now and then, it begs the question of just how good McGregor can become before his eventual UFC return.