Following a great performance in the Bare Knuckle Fight Championships (BKFC), former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens called out the owner of his organization to a fight. Except, BKFC’s own is no lay up fight, it’s actually former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor.

In case you missed it, McGregor became a part owner of BKFC just a few months ago, which has made for even more McGregor-isms and more possible fights. During his introductory press conference, the Irishman talked about potentially jumping in the ring for his own promotion as he is still in great shape and always training, deeming himself like a sort of 'player manager':

UFC 205 Press Conference

Years have past but nobody will forget McGregor’s epic one line

It was eight years ago when one of the most savage lines in the history of combat sports press conferences was delivered. Conor McGregor was stepping in to headline a monumental UFC 205 card in New York City against UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, and a featherweight from the prelims decided to go toe-to-toe with the wordsmith, McGregor:

Jeremy Stephens' loss to former UFC champion Frankie Edgar was not what fans will remember him for at UFC 205, it was when the heavy-handed Stephens was verbally dismantled by ‘Notorious’. Now, we may get the chance to see how an actual fight would play out.

Conor McGregor vs Jeremy Stephens in Bare Knuckle Boxing

In a world where any matchup is possible, this fight isn’t outside the realm of possibility

Stephens has always been known for his terrific cardio and brutality. His fighting style - just a few years removed from the UFC - has not withered as he put on a terrific performance at BKFC 65 against Bobby Taylor:

Following the win, Stephens jumped on the mic to deliver a savage promo for a potential showdown with McGregor:

Before the fight took place, McGregor post about BKFC’s event letting fans know about the event while also taking a slight dig at Stephens by only referring to him as ‘Who The F***”:

Though McGregor is probably walking around at over 190-pounds and is now a few years removed from cutting weight, a fight against the smaller Stephens would still draw a lot of attention as they will play that UFC 205 presser clip 1 million times. Stephens' recent success in the fast-rising combat league. When talking with MMAFighting.com, Stephens is very motivated to be able to shut the mouthy former champ up:

“Perfect story, but honestly credit to Conor and all that, but if he ever got in there with me, I’d break his f****** neck. I’d get a big f****** fat check that would just relieve all my anxiety that I get to go in there and plaster someone like him. In due time. My performances speak for themselves. I continue to get better. This is what f****** 38 looks like. I’m not on f****** drugs. I’m not out here breaking my bones or this and that. I’ve continued to stay healthy. I’ve continued to put myself into position. If that ever came, I’d break his f****** neck, and I’d put him out. Bare-knuckle would be the spot to do it.”