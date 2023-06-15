Conor McGregor's last UFC appearance feels like an age away, and it could be about to become even more of a distant memory.

The UFC superstar hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2022, with the broken leg suffered in the fight forcing him to take a lengthy spell away from the octagon.

After recovering from his injury, McGregor finally confirmed his comeback fight against Michael Chandler this year as part of the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

However, it could now be a fight in early 2024 despite rumours it could land as the final pay-per-view of this year at UFC 296.

Michael Chandler v Conor McGregor fight is happening

McGregor has attracted the significant concern of fans in recent weeks as his partying has continued in the likes of Monaco, Ibiza and his hometown Dublin.

Many believe this could be a signal that his UFC comeback could stall given he may not have the desire to compete again after earning the fame and fortune.

Although question marks remain McGregor has stated his desire to return to the top of the UFC, and Chandler believes it.

He said in an interview with Barstool Sports: "The fight is happening.

"So, if you expect our fight maybe in November-December or whatever it may be to be announced already, I think it's a tough ask right now. We're still sitting in June.

"So ultimately, we're fighting. Just got to know when it's going to be. Conor is laying a beautiful foundation and narrative right now, calling it the 'greatest comeback in combat sports history.'

"He's got a Netflix documentary..."

Conor McGregor's potential delay

It has been made clear that fighters must be registered in the USADA drug-testing pool for at least six-months to compete in the UFC.

McGregor has yet to register back into the pool after his absence from the octagon, and is now facing a close call to fight again this year.

The Irishman and his team were confident he would fight again this year, but this will now need to be resolved in the next 48 hours to fight in Las Vegas at UFC 296.

This is because the rule states: "Athletes are required to notify the UFC, in writing, of their intent to resume competing and to make themselves available for testing for a period of six months before returning to competition."

In a statement back in the May the organisation confirmed: "We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, we expect to receive his paperwork coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool immediately."

However, the decision has yet to be made and could leave himself and Chandler in limbo, despite his confidence.