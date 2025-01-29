It's no secret that Conor McGregor has as many burnt bridges as anyone else involved in the sport of MMA and 'The Notorious' has seemingly burnt yet another, this time with a man who once looked up to him, Ireland's most promising MMA prospect, Paul Hughes.

Hughes, 27, lost to PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai last weekend in what was arguably the best fight in the promotion's history to date. Going into the fight, there was huge hype as once again, just like it was at UFC 229, it was the Nurmagomedov family against an Irish underdog and even though Hughes invited McGregor to come and be in his corner for the bout, the former two-division UFC champion has now turned on the prospect following his post-fight comments to Khabib and other Nurmagomedov family members.

Hughes showed huge respect to the Nurmagomedov family post-fight and has been seen on camera saying to Khabib, "I'm not like this other guy [McGregor]," and this has rubbed 'The Notorious' the wrong way as he went on yet another social media rampage earlier today, directing insults at his countryman, Hughes.

Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes' professional MMA records (as of 29/01/25) Conor McGregor Paul Hughes Fights 28 15 Wins 22 13 Losses 6 2

Conor McGregor Turns on Ireland's Next Big MMA Star Paul Hughes

McGregor questioned Hughes' Irish identity in a now-deleted post on X

A newly released video on the Anatomy of a Fighter YouTube channel has turned Irish MMA on its head. Footage has gone viral of Irish prospect, Paul Hughes saying to Conor McGregor's most bitter rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, "I'm not like this other guy (McGregor)," and it is fair to say McGregor has not taken to his countryman's comment well.

In a barrage of deleted posts on X on the 29th of January, 'The Notorious' reacted to the viral footage and insulted Hughes and questioned his Irish identity as he carries an Irish flag despite being from Northern Ireland.

The above insult from the former two-division UFC champion is tame, however, the post which followed is the one which many people, including Hughes, were not happy with as he started questioning his Irish identity.

In a now-deleted post to X, McGregor said the following: