Ahead of his UFC 303 main event bout against Conor McGregor in June, Michael Chandler has opened up about his own layoff from fighting, and has expressed some doubt within himself ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Michael Chandler Opens Up About His Mental Doubt Ahead Of UFC 303

Chandler believes his inactivity could be a "career death sentence"

All of the talk around UFC 303 has focused on Conor McGregor and, more specifically, about the Irishman's return from injury, his inactivity, and his antics outside the Octagon. However, in a new interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, Michael Chandler opened up about his mental struggles ahead of his own return to the cage.

Chandler played a patient but very risky game in sitting on the sidelines and waiting for his fight against McGregor, even when it looked like the Irishman may never return to the Octagon again. Chandler kept on building towards the fight, and has now secured the bout, but this has come at a cost for the American. Chandler, you see, has had to endure a lengthy period of inactivity while waiting for his rival.

By the time Chandler steps back into the cage at UFC 303, he will have been out of action for over a year and a half — his longest time spent outside of the cage in his fighting career. Similar to his upcoming opponent, McGregor, Chandler is unfortunately at an age where this length of layoff could have big implications on him due to "ring rust." He may not be the same fighter he was when he last fought in the UFC against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

"I went 688 days without winning a fight, almost two full years without winning a fight. For a mixed martial artist, this could be a career death sentence. That’s when the doubt from everybody plus yourself continues to compound on itself."

Chandler Reveals He Hired A Sports Psychologist Ahead Of His Return To The Cage

If his mind is not prepared, Chandler said, he will be a "subpar version" of himself

When speaking about his mental doubt heading into his next fight, Chandler revealed that he has recently hired a sports psychologist. He has realized he can train and physically prepare all he can but, ultimately, if his state of mind is not correct, and he keeps on doubting himself, then he will just be a "subpar version" of himself when he eventually enters the Octagon.

"I hired a sports psychologist. I really started realizing I can do all the reps and all the sets and all the push-ups and all the lifts and all the sparring and all the sessions. I can do all the physical stuff, but if I’m not building up the mind, I’m really just making a bigger, faster, stronger more dangerous subpar version of the man that I’m supposed to be if I don’t start doing the work inside my mind."

Chandler is clearly determined to put it all together in both his mind and body, ready for his return to the UFC at UFC 303 in Las Vegas on International Fight Week.

The event takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and airs on ESPN pay-per-view.