Conor McGregor has released a statement after losing a civil assault case last week - and vowed to return to the UFC Octagon now that the matter has been resolved.

The 36-year-old, who hasn't fought since July 2021, was ordered to pay his victim £200,000 after being found guilty by a jury in Dublin of assaulting her in 2018.

Acknowledging that his fans had been waiting for him to comment on the situation, 'The Notorious' put out a post on social media in which he accepted that he had "made mistakes", while still maintaining his innocence.

Close

Conor McGregor Insists he Now Intends to Return to Training After Settling Legal Issues

'The Notorious' last fought all the way back at UFC 264

McGregor wrote: "People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four UFC fights.

Although he still intends to appeal last week's decision, the Irishman ended his statement by looking to the future, which he says involves a return to the sport in which he made his name.

"I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision. I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym - the fight game awaits!"

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight (a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264) and hasn't fought in the three-and-a-half years since.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 26/11/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

However, he still has two bouts left on his current UFC deal after pulling out of a planned comeback fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 due to a broken toe. The promotion has yet to comment on McGregor's recent court case, but CEO Dana White has repeatedly insisted that the company's biggest-ever star will be back in action before the end of 2025.