Conor McGregor gave key advice to a fighter in the middle of their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Ultimately, it mattered little to the outcome of the actual contest as that fighter, Ben 'The Bane' Davis, went on to lose by first-round knockout to Oscar Willis, who works with McGregor.

It all went down during the BKFC on DAZN event Saturday at a bull-ring in Marbella, Spain, during a preliminary contest between two popular media members — Davis, a rising commentator, and Willis, an MMA Reporter of the Year nominee, and face of The MacLife, which is one of McGregor's brands for UFC coverage online.

The two media personalities swapped microphones for hand-wraps and mouthguards as they toed-the-line for a one-of-a-kind fight. Though Willis — McGregor's trusted voice for his media channel on YouTube — obliterated Davis, McGregor apparently tried to help 'The Bane' fight better throughout the bout.

Related Conor Benn Storms Riyadh Ring to Confront Chris Eubank Jr Once Again Conor Benn stormed the ring in Riyadh to again confront Chris Eubank Jr after his fight.

Conor McGregor Gave Advice to Ben Davis

McGregor seemingly wanted to help 'The Bane' fight better

In the very first round of the media member battle, Willis scored four knockdowns as he rushed Davis with accuracy and pressure. Davis was game to keep trying to get to his feet, but, ultimately, the referee ruled the contest off and awarded Willis with the first-round knockout win.

Davis later told Bloody Elbow that after the first knockdown, he could see and hear McGregor try to share advice that might help him in the fight with McGregor's reporter Willis.

"The funny story is, after the first knockdown I was dropped right in front of him and he was like, 'You’ve got to keep your chin tucked, mate,' and showing me, mimicking it with his hands."

Davis said that it was a good shot. But the trouble was, he kept getting hit with those good shots, and tasted the canvas again and again. "I got back up and tried again," Davis said.

"It was funny, and what a cool moment. To have a guy like Conor McGregor raising your hand in a bull fighting ring."

"I couldn’t get the job done, but that’s a win in and of itself," Davis finished.

It Was a Good Night Overall For BKFC

Founder David Feldman has shaped the promotion as a viable alternative to UFC and boxing

It was overall a successful night for Feldman's bare knuckle venture BKFC as Franco Tenaglia won his BKFC world lightweight championship bout against Tono Soto. "I've been waiting 10 years for this!" He said after his win.

McGregor was so entertained by what he had seen he vowed to bump their pay.

"We're going to give bonuses to these gentlemen, as well as a multitude of other people on this card. But as well as the bonus for these two gentlemen, we're going to double their purse."

Elsewhere, Austin Trout — a former successful boxer — defended his BKFC welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Rico Franco. The scores were lopsided for Trout (50-43 x 3) as he scored two knockdowns.