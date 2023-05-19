Conor McGregor is up to his usual antics again, but this time it’s because he’s placed the name of former rival Jose Aldo on the license plate of his son’s miniature Lamborghini.

This was probably done a long time ago, but it's only just been in the spotlight due to it being captured on McGregor's new Netflix documentary which was released in the week.

Conor McGregor's time away from UFC

Notorious hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since 2021 after a gruesome leg fracture during his second bout against Dustin Poirier, losing that fight as a result.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Irishman’s future, with many assuming that he is retired at this point.

However, a fight with Michael Chandler could be on the horizon due to some beef that escalated during filming for The Ultimate Fighter.

While McGregor hasn’t fought in almost two years, his potential would-be adversary has been accumulating a good number of fights during Notorious’ absence.

UFC president Dana White had this to say regarding McGregor versus Chandler: “I think that’s the fight people want to see right now. I think that’s an exciting fight. Chandler and Conor were very respectful towards each other [during filming of the Ultimate Fighter], and then some things starting escalating that you’ll see on the show.

“They do not like each other now. A lot of s*** went down. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened, and I’m getting old – I would have been in there sooner back in the day, but it wasn’t good.”

While White is currently unsure when or if the bout will take place, he said he would be working hard to get it on.

Now back to McGregor and some of his recent antics.

Conor McGregor's number plate mocking of Jose Aldo

As we all know, one of Notorious’ most famous victories came against former rival Jose Aldo, in which McGregor knocked him out cold in the first 13 seconds of the fight.

One of the most anticipated bouts of all time with massive hype behind it ended just like that!

The two recently had some social media beef due to some comments that Aldo made, but the Brazilian has since apologised for this.

McGregor, on the other hand, being the troll that he can be on his platforms decided to place a small reminder about how long it took for him to beat Aldo on the back of his son’s miniature Lamborghini, the plate reading ‘ALDO13S’.

Not sure that would fly on the roads and would swiftly bring the attention of the police towards the young man, but this is Conor’s son, so that might strike the fear into them.

It does show that McGregor can be a comedic genius when he’s provoked by former rivals or people he’s never faced before.

Will we see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon again?