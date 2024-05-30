Highlights McGregor calls out Makhachev for staph infection, criticizes hygiene practices of Khabib's team in typical trash-talking fashion.

There has never been love lost between Conor McGregor and anyone in Khabib Nurmagomedov's team. Their feud dates back years and has come to blows (and dolly's) on many occasions. So whenever there's a chance for McGregor to make a dig at them, he will.

That's exactly what McGregor did during UFC 302 fight week after the official portraits of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev began making their rounds.

Conor McGregor Calls Out Islam Makhachev For Alleged Staph Infection

Conor McGregor thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov's team is 'infested'

The first tweet came when someone tweeted a close-up photo of Makhachev's leg with what looks like a staph infection. McGregor took the chance to call out the champion and his whole team for their hygiene practices.

"Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph," he tweeted. "This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya’s are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st." He followed that up with a second tweet writing, "Yous absolute scruffy fucks I’m sick of yous. Wash your f*cking self! Wash your clothes! Wash your mats! And do it f*cking everyday you scruffy c*nts."

Staph infection is common and can be very serious if not treated properly. It's often caught when wrestling mats or gym equipment isn't cleaned properly. It's also very common for fighters to catch it and hide it and fight anyway. In fact, Ilir Latifi was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he admitted he fought with the highly contagious infection at UFC Vegas 61.

Conor McGregor Slams Belal Muhammad, Manger Responds

McGregor is taking shots at the entire team

This isn't the only Tweet aimed at Team Khabib either. A few hours before tweeting about Makhachev, McGregor shared a meme that teased Belal Muhammad about not having as many knockdowns as a porn star who recently boxed Paige VanZant.

"Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever," McGregor tweeted. Muhammad is gearing up for his first title shot versus Leon Edwards and has been training with Nurmagomedov and Makhachev which is probably why he was an easy target for McGregor. Muhammad's manager Ali Abdelaziz who has also had a troubled past with McGregor chimed in to blast McGregor right back. "Hey bi*ch, you haven’t won a fight since Obama was a President, sit down and watch greatness," he tweeted.

Makhachev fights Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 302 and will look to win his third title defense. McGregor is gearing up to fight Michal Chandler on the 29th of June after sitting out of competition for nearly three years.