Bare knuckle fighting is simultaneously both one of the oldest and newest combat sports on the fighting circuit with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship only being founded in 2018.

The sport itself, of course, is pretty much as old as time. As the name would suggest, unlike other combat sports such as UFC and boxing, the athletes involved are landing punches without any padding which can lead to some real slug-fests.

Eddie Alvarez versus Chad Mendes on Saturday night was a prime example of this as both fighters finished the five-round match covered in blood and bruises in what was an all-out war.

At the end of the bout, Alvarez was declared the winner by split decision with the scorecards reading 47-46, 47-46, and 46-47 in his favour.

Eddie Alvarez vs Chad Mendes

Speaking after the fight, Alvarez lavished praise on his opponent and the sport: “This is a pleasure. Chad is a f****** dog. I did not expect that. The man hits crazy hard. This is a dog fight in here. I’m convinced right now this is going to be the best sport in the world. BKFC is here to stay.”

During the fight itself, the two former UFC fighters exchanged two knockdowns a piece as the pair left everything out in the ring.

After the bout, Mendes announced his retirement from the sport having made two appearances in the competition, and he too was full of praise for his opponent.

“Eddie is a freaking beast. Hats off to Eddie,” Mendes said. “I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans. I’m officially hanging them up tonight. Thanks for all the awesome memories.”

Conor McGregor's antics at ringside spotted in viral clip

The fight also attracted some notable audience members including MMA royalty Conor McGregor.

The Irishman, who hasn’t fought in the UFC for a couple of years now, has made a habit of showing up ringside for notable fights and Saturday was no different. This time, however, he did manage to avoid causing any conflict as he offered words of wisdom to both fighters from ringside throughout the fight.

One moment in particular caught the attention of fans as he screamed at Alvarez to try an uppercut late in round three.

Alvarez duly obliged, sending the punch into the stiff chin of Mendes before pointing to his ‘coach’ in acknowledgment.

Of course, in that moment, Alvarez was unaware that McGregor was coaching both sides, but it was a fantastic moment for fans of combat sports.

After the fight, Alvarez spoke about the moment with Helen Yee Sports: “I thought he was yelling for me, and I did something and I said ‘Good job!’ to him, but I heard he was telling [Mendes] stuff, so I think he was playing both sides during the fight.”

Regardless, the moment itself was just one stand out moment from the gruelling fight that fans will surely remember for some time.

The fans online certainly loved the moment from Notorious, but were quick to admit they hadn't spotted it until the clip went viral on social media.

"Didn’t notice this! Pretty sick," "Wow pretty f****** cool. Didn’t notice that," "I was wondering why he pointed that finger watching it live! That's awesome!" and "Didn’t notice this, super cool," were just a few fan reactions.

It showcased everything fans want to see from the sport and certainly neither athlete held anything back.