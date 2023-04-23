UFC legend Conor McGregor spoke to Ryan Garcia inside the dressing room after the American lost his grudge fight against Gervonta Davis.

Davis won Saturday night’s eagerly-anticipated bout thanks to a body shot in the seventh round, cementing his status as the face of American boxing in the process.

“I’m definitely the face of boxing,” Davis told reporters after securing the 29th victory of his professional career, per The Guardian. “Absolutely.”

He added: “I remember coming up in the Golden Gloves and seeing [Floyd Mayweather Jr] fight at the MGM. “It was crazy. I actually just saw Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl, and I thought that’s going to be me one day. And we’re here.”

Garcia shouldered responsibility for the defeat, commenting: “I thought I had him pretty hurt to be honest. But that’s what I get. I was impatient and I got caught. I ran into an overhand left.”

What did Conor McGregor say to Ryan Garcia?

McGregor, who is certainly no stranger to huge sporting events, visited the 24-year-old’s dressing room after the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irishman was filmed saying to Garcia: “You are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now - and I want to see it with no rehydration clause. I’m serious!

“All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. I’m going to be watching you all the way.”

Video: What Conor McGregor said to Ryan Garcia

Watch the footage here:

Per The Mirror, Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya had butted heads with Davis’ team over the rehydration clause that McGregor mentioned.

Both fighters successfully weighed in under the 146lb rehydration limit.

What else did Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia say?

“I know we talked a lot of trash leading into the fight, but (Davis) knows what it is,” Garcia said. “It’s all love at the end of the day. I was honoured to be in the ring with a great fighter and I respect him a lot.”

Meanwhile, Davis added: “The reality definitely matches the dream. But the job is never done until I retire so I’m going to keep my head down, stay humble and continue to work.”