Conor McGregor has of course had his say on the wild brawl at Floyd Mayweather's boxing exhibition.

The boxing legend remains in the ring despite having retired after beating UFC star McGregor in 2017 with a record of 50-0, taking on John Gotti III in the US on Sunday night.

McGregor and Mayweather had an iconic rivalry which has always remained in place, and it appears to have resurfaced once against after one of the Irishman's trademark outbursts on Twitter.

Last night's events went viral and were noticed by pretty much everyone in the world of combat sports.

Wild scenes at Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight

Mayweather took on his latest money-spinning event against Gotti III at the FLA Live Arena in Florida, and dominated large parts of the underwhelming contest.

However, what would happen next was eye-watering with Gotti III eventually disqualified by referee Kenny Bayless, which left the ex-MMA fighter incensed.

After working out what had happened, he then ran towards the boxing legend and continued to swing at him with Mayweather forced to defend himself against the illegal blows.

Despite no serious damage being done, it caused a wild mass brawl between the two teams as the referee desperately sought to intervene.

Punches were thrown in wild scenes before tensions were eventually de-escalated after several minutes of utter chaos in the squared circle.

Fighting even continued backstage between celebrities who were at the fight and the two teams, with a huge ruckus also part of the mayhem in the crowd.

Conor McGregor responds to Floyd Mayweather's brawl

Gotti III elected to involve UFC star McGregor in their rivalry following the final bell, writing on Instagram: Punk b****, you are my enemy for life.

"Conor McGregor, we need back up. Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason."

The 34-year-old then answered Gotti's rallying war cry, leaving a voicenote on Twitter with the caption: "I back the Gottis. The war is on."

He then added in a bizarre audio recording: "I back the Gottis, tiempo es dinero [time is money]."

Despite the chaos, Mayweather seemed relaxed after the final bell and was pictured thanking his team in the changing room after their role in his latest bout.

It is unlikely that he will end his forays in the boxing ring for now, and we could see more YouTubers and fringe-level fighters brought out around the globe to continue his series.

Meanwhile, McGregor has always teased a rematch himself with 'Money' but it seems increasingly unlikely despite reports a deal was agreed last year.