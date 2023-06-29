Conor McGregor’s new look has sparked a hilarious reaction on social media, with many comparing him to legends of the UFC world and the WWE world.

However, it's led to a lot of fans simply losing their minds at what they are seeing.

The former two-division champion has been well-known for his unique style over the years, splashing out on expensive accessories and suits.

However, it is fair to say that his new style has certainly caused mixed views across social media.

Conor McGregor's new look

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, with over 10 million followers, the Irishman shaved off his iconic beard, leaving only a handlebar goatee.

It left fans online comparing him to the likes of Hulk Hogan, former UFC star Chuck Liddell, and even the Tiger King (Joe Exotic).

One user on Twitter wrote: "Thought this was @ChuckLiddell for a second."

While another tweeted: "Conor with the Hulk Hogan stache - @HulkHogan."

A third commented: "Probably grabbing some beers with Cerrone."

However, a lot of fans are simply shook at what they are seeing.

"What in the?! HAHAHAHAHA," "This is crazy," "NOOOOOO F*****G WAY," and "You’re lying if you don’t think this goes hard" were just some more reactions.

The Irishman has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 at UFC 264. On that night, The Notorious suffered a brutal leg break at the end of the first round and has been recovering for the last two years.

During the period of his recovery, McGregor has not been in the United States Anti-Doping Agency's all-year-round testing pool.

Will Conor McGregor fight in 2023?

In order to make a successful return to the Octagon, McGregor must complete six months of testing, but, as of yet, he is still to be added to USADA's online database.

The last UFC pay-per-view of the year is pencilled for the 16th of December, meaning McGregor would have needed to enrol by the 16th of June.

With McGregor still yet to be added to USADA's testing, it is unlikely that MMA fans will see the Irishman compete in the Octagon this year.

McGregor is in contention to face Michael Chandler on his return, with the two men coaching against each other on the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Chandler is still optimistic that a fight with the Irishman will happen this year.

“People are talking about exemptions, of course, that’s all on the table. All I know is I’m controlling the controllables," Chandler said on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel.

"I also know either way I’m going keep on moving forward.

‘’I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months, and it’s gonna be one of the biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen, and I’m going go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds.”