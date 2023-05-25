UFC fans are concerned for Conor McGregor following a clip showing the former champion struggling to speak during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

In the 21-second clip that has been posted to Reddit, which is hard to make sense of, the Irishman can be seen chatting with the Canadian journalist, with McGregor seemingly struggling to form coherent sentences.

Video: Conor McGregor interview that's worrying fans

YouTube star True Geordie, real name Brian Davis, has had his say on the clip, but so have many other fans of the sport, with the majority of them seemingly worried about Notorious and his wellbeing.

In a video recently added to YouTube, True Geordie states that he believes McGregor has a “problem” because “the way he’s speaking is worrying.”

The Newcastle native goes on to say: “If there’s one thing about Conor McGregor that we've always known him to be, it’s a fantastic speaker.”

Showing the clips in which the Irishman is struggling to converse, True Geordie reacts by saying: “The difficulty that Conor McGregor has in even just finishing a sentence here is very bizarre.”

Fans in the comment section have been quick to join the chat, with the majority of them truly worried about McGregor.

"The fall of Conor is heartbreaking to see. I used to idolise him and now I find it hard to watch at this point," "He doesn’t look good at all," "I think this is very sad to watch, I hope this doesn't end tragically," and "You just hope someone steps in and puts a halt to whatever is going on with him" were just a handful of comments.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

McGregor is set to return to UFC this year against Michael Chandler after breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, but this footage has left fans concerned about whether the fight will go ahead.

One Reddit user reacted to the clip stating: “I would be shocked if the Chandler fight happens.”

In February 2022, McGregor, in response to pictures of him in the pub, posted on Instagram: "For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid.

"But very soon I will be immersing myself in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of spirit and ale. Just five more minutes Ma."

The Notorious’ long-awaited return to UFC will see him and Chandler initially leading groups of up-and-coming fighters as coaches in The Ultimate Fighter season 31, before reuniting later in the year to fight.