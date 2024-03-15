Highlights McGregor has criticised 'strange' fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, but remains open to fighting 'The Problem Child'.

'The Notorious' would love to see Tyson emerge as an emphatic winner in his bout with Paul.

McGregor selects KSI as his preferred opponent from the world of social media boxing.

Conor McGregor may not have fought in nearly three years, but the UFC superstar still had plenty to say about potential future opponents when quizzed about fights with a number of social media personalities. Tommy Fury, in particular, has been vocal about his desire to face the Irishman - calling him out at last week's heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

The former two-division UFC champion is expected to return to the Octagon in the next few months, with his first bout since a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier slated to be against American Michael Chandler. McGregor wants to stay active in 2024, though and is also eyeing up a trilogy showdown with Nate Diaz.

McGregor Takes Aim at 'YouTube Nerds'

KSI, Fury and Jake Paul all targets

'The Notorious' took part in one of the biggest crossover fights of all time when he faced off with Floyd Mayweather in a highly lucrative boxing match in August 2017 - and McGregor still has ambitions to step back into the squared circle. Speaking to Sneak Peak to promote his new movie Road House, the 35-year-old admitted he'd be open to fighting any of 'the YouTuber nerds' in a boxing match.

"Yeah you know, the YouTube nerds, I would consider that a nixer. Do you know what a nixer is? Your Uncle’s friend needs a f****** radiator fitted in his house, so you’ll do a side job, and get side pay. I would consider them guys to be nixers."

Pressed as to which social media star he would most like to face, McGregor admitted he would favour a fight with KSI over a meeting with Fury or Jake Paul.

"If I was to pick one out of them, I would say KSI, he has a big name in the UK. I'm sure at some stage we'll go through all these guys. [Tommy] Fury called me out and he beat Jake Paul and KSI. It's like another little world isn't it! I'm open to it. Never say never."

McGregor on Mike Tyson V Jake Paul

UFC Star's Brutal Assessment

A huge factor in McGregor's willingness to cross over into the world of social media boxing will be the sheer amount of money that can be generated in the space. Jake Paul's upcoming bout with Mike Tyson has been the subject of much criticism since it was announced last week, but the bizarre Netflix-streamed contest is likely to be among the most-watched fights in the history of the sport - with both fighters expected to be well compensated for their efforts.

The controversial Irishman has already gone on record to express his concern about Tyson competing again at the age of 58, but wasn't shy about letting the world know exactly how he'd like to see the fight end.