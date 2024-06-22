Highlights McGregor aims for an August/September return post-injury with stem cell treatment but faces pain and setbacks.

Conor McGregor was supposed to be fighting in the main event at UFC 303 opposite Michael Chandler next week but an injury forced him out of the bout just weeks before. McGregor has been adamant about his desire to fight and to return quickly but that timeline hasn't been all that clear until now. McGregor attended Bellator Dublin where he coached his teammate Sinead Kavanagh. After her loss, McGregor did some interviews where he gave some insight into his return plans.

"As soon as," McGregor told Severe MMA. "August, September, I'd love. You know the way it is. I'm in recovery mode. It's three weeks to the day. It happened three weeks ago today. And I'm still here walking around in the slippers. They're not bad slippers, thankfully, and they are cozy enough but I can't get into a shoe yet."

Conor McGregor Hopes for an August or September Return

Conor McGregor says he still can't put on a shoe

McGregor reveals that he's gotten stem cells taken from his back and put into his foot and that he's had 20 rounds to try to speed the recovery along. "My f***king toe is sore man, I don't know if the stem cells into the break was the right move."

He was also honest about what he is going through mentally during this time. "It's tough, but we keep it dialed in," he said. "The injury, I'm not going to lie, is painful, it's very, very painful. Probably even more painful than the leg and that's the truth." He says that the UFC stepped up for him, "I was in a dark place, I'm alright, I'm getting there again, I'm ready to go again." McGregor mentioned several times in many interviews and on Twitter that he was not going to fight injured again. The last time he did that he suffered a brutal leg break which sidelined him for years.

Dana White Unsure About Conor McGregor's Return Timetable

Dana White doesn't want to talk about McGregor until he's ready to fight.

UFC president Dana White was asked about the comments that McGregor made about an August or September return while speaking to the media at UFC Saudi Arabia. "I don't know right now," White said. "Our schedule is laid out so we'll see. I'm not doing anything until I know Conor is healthy. It's not even worth talking about. What about September? What about October? He's not ready. So why even talk about it?"