With Arsenal making light work of Paris Saint-Germain, as the north London side eased to a 2-0 victory at home, worlds collided after the match, with the Gunners' star men Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice being seen to be having a kick-about with UFC star Conor McGregor, and it is safe to say they were impressed.

On a Tuesday night under the Emirates lights, Arsenal and PSG both came into the game unbeaten throughout the season, but as full-time approached, there was only to be one outcome, with the former truly telling a story of two halves.

Arsenal Defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners all three points

A dominant first-half display from the Gunners saw Havertz head home from a lovely floated Leandro Trossard ball, and then double their lead 15 minutes later with a Saka free-kick evading everyone and making its way past a blinded and baffled Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Chances were few and far between for PSG in the first half, and that was to be the case in the second half as well, as Arsenal happily sat back, and although the introduction of PSG's Randal Kolo Muani did up the French side's tempo, the Gunners happily soaked up the pressure and kept their opposition at arms length.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor currently has a professional MMA record of 22-6.

A victory that takes Arsenal up to four points, and unbeaten in their UCL campaign, it was the footage after the match that has captured the eyes of many, with Arsenal's captain on the night, Saka, and Declan Rice having a kick about with Conor McGregor on the Emirates pitch.

Conor McGregor's Kick About With Saka & Rice

The UFC legend was present for the game, despite being a Manchester United fan

McGregor, who has had a tumultuous year, was supposed to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, but a toe injury left the Irishman with no choice but to pull out. Chandler has since taken a fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, which has left the Notorious One's UFC return to be delayed once again.

With Dana White revealing that McGregor will definitely return in 2025, it appears that the Irishman will be doing side quests until that moment arrives, as he was spotted at the Emirates soaking up the football. Having been pictured with Jurrien Timber after the match, he has also been recorded walking on the pitch of Arsenal's stadium clapping and waving to an empty stadium.

Enjoying his time roleplaying as a footballer, he left Declan Rice impressed as footage of Saka, Rice, and McGregor passing the ball up and down the hallowed carpet of the Emirates revealed audio of Rice saying in a surprised tone, "his body orientation is not bad!"