Highlights Ahead of his comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, Conor McGregor has revealed an update on his contract status.

The Irishman, a former two-weight UFC champ, said he's in negotiations over an extension to his deal.

He also wants to fight three times this year — in June, September, and December.

A big talking point around Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon at UFC 303 is the Irishman's contract status. It is well known that McGregor only has two fights remaining on his UFC deal and over the last few months, his future has been unknown. 'The Notorious' this week provided an update on his contract status with the UFC, as well as what he wants his future in the company to look like.

Conor McGregor in Talks for New UFC Contract

McGregor has revealed he is "in negotiation stage" for a new deal with the UFC

With the Irishman already having a fight booked for June 29 at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, as it stands, he will only have one fight remaining with the UFC. McGregor spoke about his contract status in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, and he did confirm he only had two fights remaining on his current deal and at the point of the interview, he was not in talks with the promotion about a new deal nor had he been approached. McGregor's newly announced ownership in BKFC also put doubt into people's minds whether he will fight in the UFC again.

In a live stream appearance on Monday for his new business partner, Duelbits, McGregor revealed for the first time that he is now in negotiations with the UFC regarding a new contract.

“I have two fights left on my UFC contract. We’re currently in negotiation stage with the UFC. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what takes place.”

This is a very positive update from McGregor as the buzz he generates in the sport is unmatched and MMA is a much better sport with 'The Notorious' actively involved in it.

Conor McGregor Wants to Fight Three Times This Year

McGregor has revealed plans to fight in June, September and December

Now that we know McGregor is in talks for a new UFC contract, we can start looking towards his UFC future past UFC 303 and what potential fights he could have, and when he could get back in the Octagon.

Speaking on the Duelbits live stream, McGrgeor revealed that he wants to fight three more times this year, at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler on June 29, in September at the UFC's huge, Saudi-backed Las Vegas Sphere card, and in December. The card in December could potentially be the UFC's first pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia as Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that there were plans in place for the UFC to come to Saudi with a numbered card either late this year or early next year. Typically, the UFC has held a December show in its home town of Las Vegas.

“June 29, September 5, Mexican Independence Day, and then December. Three bouts this year. Now, I’ll say this, God willing, because life has showed me sometimes different — with injuries and madness takes place. Please God, three bouts. June 29, Sept. 5, and something tasty in December, end of year. "

UFC president Dana White has previously shut down the idea of McGregor being on the September 5 Sphere card in a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz but with it now being Saudi-backed, there could be a big money deal in place to get McGregor on the card. 'The Notorious' revealed that the UFC are looking for opponents for him for the Sphere card and mentioned Diaz's name as a possible opponent.