Many have questioned the drive by former UFC champion Conor McGregor to still compete at a high-level. With all of his wonderful business endeavors and accomplishments in his career, media members and fans are unsure about his willingness to stay focused on a fight at this point in his career. In a recent press conference, the Irish superstar would like a combat sports pioneer to intervene as a mediator between him and the UFC.

After pulling out of UFC 303 due to injury, a first for McGregor, it made a much stronger case for the doubters of ‘Notorious’ as it’s said that no fighter entered fight night at 100%. McGregor is steadfast in returning to competition, but at the most opportune time for himself, as another high-profile loss would be detrimental to his brand.

Conor McGregor Calls Upon Turki Alalshikh

McGregor is desperate to get back in the cage

There’s plenty of incentive for McGregor to fight still. Aside from the eight-figure payday, should the former double-champ fulfill his obligations to the UFC (two more fights), he could fight for the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) which would most likely result in more profit on the back end with no fee to be paid to the UFC.

It’s a unique situation for all parties involved as the sport has never seen a figure of McGregor’s stature and fame come along. Some could argue that he is a bigger brand than the UFC because of what he has achieved in years past. During a BKFC presser, McGregor talked about having combat sports mega-promoter Turki Alalshikh - who was involved with Noche UFC (UFC 306) - help him negotiate a deal with the stubborn forces of the UFC:

“I’ve been tested more than twice than these other athletes, yet I struggle to get a date, so I’ve talked to Sheikh Turki and I’ve said, ‘Sheikh Turki, can you assist me here?’

McGregor also talked about the fruitful possibility of fighting under the BKFC umbrella, potentially co-promoted with the UFC:

“I would love maybe an exemption, or maybe a joint partnership. Bare-Knuckle [and] UFC, similar to McGregor Sports & Entertainment [and] Mayweather Promotions. Some sort of agreement where we can get busy. I need to be busy and right now I’m working to get there.”

Read more: Alex Pereira 'Terrifying' Boxing Footage Serves as Warning to Jake Paul

When Can We See McGregor Return

Will McGregor ever fight Chandler?

We have heard pieces of information that have started to pinpoint when exactly we will see McGregor return to the UFC’s octagon. During a DWCS press conference a few weeks back, UFC CEO Dana White dropped a nugget that his superstar employee won’t fight in 2024, which eliminated the possible December pay-per-view event as a return. White then said McGregor would return in 2025, during promotional duties for UFC 306.

We finally got monumental information as White announced that Michael Chandler would be the co-main event for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 (16 November), which completely puts a halt to a December-February fight versus the sport’s biggest draw. When talking with reporters, McGregor, a savvy business person, addressed Chandler’s fight announcement:

“As far as Chandler rematching Oliveira, I’m happy with the date, it’s November,” McGregor said. “Maybe we can still do it after, if they’re not going to line me up until December or January or February, one of these dates. Maybe we can still do it. I’m just a bit out of the loop with it.”

A little more information on this. Chandler will be facing former UFC champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. The first time these men fought, it was a wild fight as both fighters landed big blows to their opponent. The UFC has made this rematch a five-round affair that is sure to be a bloodbath once again.

Realistically, for Chandler to recover and then ramp his training up again for another fight, the McGregor-Chandler fight may land inside the Q2 window in 2025, almost four-years after the last time we saw the Irishman compete.