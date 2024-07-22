Highlights Conor McGregor's broken pinky toe is fully healed, but he may struggle to find a fight on the packed UFC schedule.

With no rearrangements for him in upcoming events, McGregor's return to the Octagon remains uncertain.

McGregor might be fully healed, but his return may not happen until December.

Conor McGregor is apparently fully healed after suffering a broken pinky toe approximately two months ago, and though he could fit in the very near future, the fact that there remains nothing rearranged for him on the UFC schedule leaves one uncomfortable question to ask — will the Irishman step foot in the Octagon as a competiror ever again?

The former two-weight UFC champ was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in the headline attraction of UFC 303 on June 29 but withdrew from the scrap because of injury. As Chandler told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters on fight night in Las Vegas, he expected his rival's toe to take no longer than four to six weeks to sufficiently recover from the time of injury.

As McGregor said Saturday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, he could, in theory, fight very soon. However, the UFC calendar barely has any room for him. And the earliest he could return is December for an end-of-year pay-per-view event broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Related Conor McGregor's Savage Reaction to Jake Paul vs Mike Perry UFC legend Conor McGregor took to X straight after Jake Paul stopped Mike Perry, and he wasn't very polite about either fighter.

Conor McGregor Says he's Fully Healed

Responding to a post from Chandler, McGregor said: "The foot is fully healed."

He also re-posted other content that appeared to mock Chandler, who has been patiently waiting for the McGregor fight for two years, when compared to McGregor who seemingly doesn't have to wait for paydays as his gambling winnings alone are considerable, with a $1.6 million win recently when he backed Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal in their boxing-rules fight.

When McGregor And Chandler Fight Could Actually Happen

Even though McGregor is healed, he won't fight for a long while

The UFC's major pay-per-view shows in the near future are already filled with big-name fighters, or big-name fights.

It all begins with UFC 304 on July 27 which pits Leon Edwards against Belal Muhammad in a rematch, this time with the Brit's UFC welterweight championship on the line. In the next month, Dricus du Plessis travels to Perth in Australia to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya.

Then, in September, there is the UFC's grand vision for the $2.3 billion mega-structure, The Sphere. With box office events then in Utah, and New York — which seemingly has Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic atop it — it really only leaves December at T-Mobile Arena for McGregor to come back on.

Considering the withdrawal, and inactivity, it may be a greater surprise to see him in the Octagon, than not.