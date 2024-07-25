Highlights Conor McGregor's disdain for his arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov continues in leaked messages.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov's bitter rivalry began years before their epic fight at UFC 229, fueled by insults and incidents.

Despite losing to Khabib, McGregor is still waging war online, mocking Khabib's financial situation.

UFC 229, which was the much anticipated title fight between UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, was a long time ago, yet the rivalry continues to live on through the Irishman’s disdain for his former foe.

Though he was battered for three of four rounds and then eventually submitted, McGregor has not put that loss to bed. The former two-division champion and biggest star in the sport has tried to poke holes in Nurmagomedov’s character, and in his personal life. The latest verbal assault by McGregor comes in the form of a direct message sent after Khabib’s assets were seized by the Russian government for reported tax evasion.

This isn’t the first time the boastful fighter has made mention of Nurmagomedov’s financial problems either. Just a few weeks ago, while on a live stream, McGregor used lowbrow language when attacking his arch nemesis’ situation.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Pre-UFC 229

These elite fighters have had an explosive relationship for eight years and counting

Before McGregor and Nurmagomedov shared the Octagon, they were building their hatred of one another years in advance. At UFC 205 in November 2016, Nurmagomedov was on the undercard and McGregor was headlining. After submitting Michael Johnson, Khabib got on the mic and called for McGregor. Little did we know that the Dagestani meant business.

After UFC 205, McGregor left the UFC to box Floyd Mayweather Jr in a once in a lifetime opportunity all while Khabib was climbing the lightweight rankings to ultimately become champion. During UFC 223 fight week, Khabib intimidated McGregor’s former teammate Artem Lobov, spurring the infamous hand-truck-through-the-fighter-bus-window incident. This footage turned their title fight into the biggest MMA fight of all time.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Post-UFC 229

McGregor lost the battle but is trying to win the war

Khabib beat McGregor in dominating fashion back in 2018 in what turned out to be the biggest pay-per-view in UFC and MMA history, hitting a record-setting 2.4 million buys. While we’ve seen the business-savvy Irishman be chummy with past opponents after a fight, McGregor has continuously trolled Nurmagomedov by saying some horrible things online.

McGregor has insulted Nurmagomedov’s wife and then mocked the death of Adul Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s father and coach. Many have tried to speculate - including McGregor - about a return to MMA for Khabib because of a presumed financial squeeze he may be under. It’s possible, but it’s more possible he can find a means of income that doesn’t involve the stress of a training camp and performing on a stage.