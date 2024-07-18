Highlights Conor McGregor's business ventures thrive due to his exuberant attitude and fan-friendly fighting style.

McGregor is considering fighting in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after his UFC contract ends, as he's already a part-owner.

He also said that he, and the entire company, is rooting for bare knuckle star Mike Perry in Saturday's fight against Jake Paul.

A lot of things Conor McGregor touches in business turn to gold. The Irishman’s exuberant attitude along with his fan-friendly fighting style has made him the biggest star in combat sports.

Starting a spirit company was the biggest splash for McGregor, but he’s had a keen eye on endeavors ever since, including co-starring in Roadhouse, going virtual in a HITMAN video game, and becoming part-owner of the fast-growing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Conor McGregor on Jake Paul, Mike Perry, And BKFC in General

He's rooting for Perry, and wants to fight bare knuckle himself

The former two-division UFC champion spoke at a BKFC press conference where he was his typical colorful spokesperson, saying he will fight in the organization after his UFC contract is finalized:

“For me, I got a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract, but for sure we got three lightweights up here on the desk. And you know, I have my eye on all of this. You know I’m not just up here as an owner, you know, player-manager. I will title myself on this one.”

It may be a long time before we see McGregor fight in the BKFC as he has two fights remaining on his UFC contract, but in the same presser, the savvy business person also gave his pitch for athletes outside the bare-knuckle organization to come over and test their skill sets:

“We wish for [all combat athletes] to take their chances. Come and try your trade here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Make a new name for yourself. Look at what has happened to Michael Perry. You know one of our big stars. The king of violence, he titles himself. And you know he’s had such a rise in the sport now he’s up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend that we’re all rooting for him [to win].”

Without a doubt, Mike Perry is BKFC’s biggest athlete. The former UFC welterweight has unlocked his true fighting potential as a bare-knuckle fighter, winning all five of his fights:

Date Event Opponent Result 27 April 2024 BKFC: Knucklemania IV Thiago Alves (W) TKO 2 December 2023 BKFC 56 Eddie Alvarez (W) TKO 29 April 2023 BKFC 41 Luke Rockhold (W) TKO 20 August 2022 BKFC 27: London Michael Page (W) Majority-decision 19 February 2022 BKFC: Knucklemania 2 Julian Lane (W) Unanimous-decision

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

On Saturday, Perry will not have MMA gloves on, or the choice to go bare-knuckle, but instead, he will be lacing up the boxing gloves for the first time in over nine years in what will be the biggest fight of his career when he steps in to face YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul. Originally, Paul was scheduled to face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, but after an injury that sidelined ‘Iron Mike’, Perry stepped up to the event.

Stylistically, Paul has been groomed in a traditional boxing background with high-level coaches and resources to accelerate him past fighters of similar experience. Perry is known to be tough-as-nails, but tends to take a lot of damage in his fights. Paul, the bigger of the two, might actually have the speed advantage as well in this match up. Expect Paul to establish distance and his jab before he looks to close the show in the later rounds.