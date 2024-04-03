Highlights Conor McGregor has faced nearly twice as many drug tests as any other UFC fighter in 2024, despite being inactive.

The Irishman has undergone five tests already this year, with Sean Strickland having three.

McGregor is expected to return to action later this year, potentially fighting Michael Chandler.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has been drug tested nearly double the amount of times any other UFC fighter has in 2024 so far, despite the fact he hasn't even been competing in recent years.

According to the official UFC Anti-Doping database run by Drug Free Sport International, McGregor has been tested five times this year. That's more than former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, former UFC title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva, and Themba Gorimbo. Each of those fighters have only been tested three times this year, despite all of them fighting this calendar year. McGregor, on the other hand, hasn't fought since 2021 and has no announced fights on the books.

Conor McGregor's Sordid Past with UFC's Former Drug Testing Partner

USADA & UFC parted ways over Conor McGregor exemption

In 2023, one of the biggest storylines to come out of the UFC was the battle between McGregor and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), who previously handled the promotion's drug testing programme. USADA required McGregor to re-enter the programme and test clean for six months before being allowed to fight again, per the rules. McGregor wanted an exemption to the rule, which was given to Brock Lesnar ahead of his UFC 200 appearance. He even announced on the MMA Hour that he would be given that exemption.

USADA released a statement shortly after his appearance debunking his claims and essentially made McGregor look like he was making up a story.

"This is my issue. I've not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever," McGregor tweeted after USADA's statement was released. "I have over 70 clean tests under this programme, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It's ridiculous. F*** used. You are in The Bin. Over 70 clean tests. Never violated once. I will not be scapegoated by this garbage organisation. You are not the be all, end all in this equation, USADA."

It turns out, McGregor was right. Shortly after he finally entered the testing pool, the organisation announced it was no longer the drug testing partner of the UFC and did so in a way that pointed its finger at McGregor's exception (or lack of) being a big reason why.

"The relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months," the statement reads, in part. The relationship between USADA's CEO Travis T. Tygart became even more sticky when UFC CEO Dana White released a scathing reaction to the ending of the business relationship.

"It wasn't an announcement. It was a dirty move by [USADA]," White said on the Pat McAfee show. "There was no announcement, that was straight up 'scumbagism', what happened yesterday. The you-know-what is about to hit the fan on that one."

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell also backed McGregor, saying: "What they've done to him is disgusting. And for an entity that holds themselves to have a level of honour and integrity, using him as a media vehicle to advance a fake narrative is disturbing, disgusting, and I think they have some legitimate legal liability that they should be very concerned with."

What Next for Conor McGregor

McGregor is rumoured to be fighting Michael Chandler during UFC International Fight Week. Both fighters have confirmed the fight to be true, but there's still no official word from the UFC, and with McGregor, you just never know what to take as fact, and what to take as fiction. The pair were promised as the next match-up after filming The Ultimate Fighter season 31 together, but in typical McGregor fashion, he's also called out Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, KSI, and many others in recent months.

