Conor McGregor issued a wild and unique set of challenges to two of the other big names in combat sports and sports entertainment during a Friday appearance at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship weigh-in, ahead of the event Saturday in Marbella, Spain.

The former two-weight UFC champion has two fights remaining on his contract with the MMA market-leader, is a part-owner in BKFC, and appears keen to continue competing regardless of whether that's inside the UFC, or out of it. And, perhaps lining up what may arrive after the expiration of his UFC deal, McGregor challenged the former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Misfits promoter and fighter KSI.

Related Nobody's Reaction is Greater Than Conor McGregor's When a Brawl Breaks Out Conor McGregor had the best reaction possible when a brawl broke out at a BKFC event.

Conor McGregor Has Been Busy Promoting BKFC in Spain

Part of that promotion appears to be attracting headlines for outrageous call-outs

McGregor seemed to have intel that Mayweather was looking to get back into the ring for a fight, or exhibition, at 155 pounds. But as they've fought in 2017 in one of the best-selling bouts of all time, with Mayweather seemingly insisting he'd rematch McGregor, the Irishman appears to believe he's owed one — and wants that one to take place in the bare knuckle fighting arena.

"[You're] trying to get a boxing match at 155. Fight me my weight! I'm the A-side. Bareknuckle! McGregor-Mayweather, 170 lbs, let's go baby! Take off the gloves and fight!"

Related Conor McGregor Reveals His Mt. Rushmore For UFC Fighters Conor McGregor revealed his Mt. Rushmore for UFC fighters, and went with pioneers.

Conor McGregor Also Had Choice Words to Say About KSI

The MMA fighter has previously been embroiled in a war of words with Jake Paul

In response to whether we could ever see a fight against KSI "down the line," McGregor screamed: "Let's go!" into a mic.

"I'll fight him!"

For now, it's unlikely either bout would happen any time soon as McGregor previously indicated he was hellbent on competing in a big UFC fight against the likes of Michael Chandler, or a fourth bout with career-rival Dustin Poirier. He also expressed interest in a Nate Diaz trilogy — which could theoretically take place inside, or outside, the UFC.