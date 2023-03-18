Conor McGregor has confirmed he will be sponsoring Katie Taylor's next fight against Chantelle Cameron after her clash with Amanda Serrano was called off.

The UFC icon will help fund the match scheduled to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Taylor was originally set for a rematch against Serrano, and McGregor was eager to see it held at the 82,000 capacity Croke Park.

The Notorious even met with Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, to discuss logistics after it was revealed that they were struggling to meet the extra fee for fight night security.

McGregor announced on Twitter that he would step in and foot the £500,000 bill.

"I will sponsor the event to see this happen."

Taylor vs Serrano 2 has been put on ice for now after the Puerto Rican fighter was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Fortunately, a revised date is being discussed and for now, the focus is on Taylor hosting Cameron on home soil.

Is Conor McGregor involved in Katie Taylor's fight?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose during their fight promotion

Although Taylor's next fight will be against a new opponent and at a much smaller venue, McGregor is still keen to help fund and promote the event.

The Irishman is set on sponsoring the fight that could see Taylor become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

During an appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, McGregor confirmed his involvement.

"I am involved. So, I’m gonna support the event, I’m gonna sponsor the event."

While The Notorious is disappointed the fight between Taylor and Cameron won't be on Dublin's big stage, he has revealed there could still be a possibility that Taylor will fight there in the near future.

A blockbuster clash later this year is the aim for those involved in Taylor's promotion, according to McGregor.

"We are pushing still for Croke Park, and we’re pushing for September. It’s such a great arena. To get a combat event in Croke Park, for all those combat enthusiasts and martial artists of Ireland would be a dream. So, I would love to see Katie do it."

Taylor and McGregor are long-time supporters of each other and are legends of Irish combat sports in their own rights.

They are known to be close and they both back each other's careers.

Taylor once referred to McGregor as the 'Muhammad Ali of the UFC', and The Notorious flew out to Boston to support her and give her advice ahead of her 2018 clash with Cindy Serrano.

When is Katie Taylor's next fight?

Taylor's next fight will be against Northampton-born Chantelle Cameron.

KT will bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion on May 20th when she hosts her first professional fight in Ireland.

She challenged light-welterweight champion Cameron on Instagram earlier this month and now a date is locked in.

Taylor said choosing Cameron was "the natural fight to make" after Serrano pulled out.

"It's two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that's the first time that's ever happened in the modern era of the sport."

Cameron currently holds the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO titles and, like Taylor, is undefeated at professional level.