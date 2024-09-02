A recently rediscovered social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has gone viral as it shows that the bitter rivals were once Twitter friends.

The pair were both due to fight at UFC 178 in Las Vegas, and ahead of the event, they exchanged some friendly words, with McGregor even offering to train with the Russian. McGregor would go on to secure a first-round TKO win over Dustin Poirier, and although Khabib was eventually forced to pull out of his fight due to injury, the two UFC superstars did meet and even took a jovial photo together.

But, as we all know now, from there it was all downhill for their relationship.

Conor McGregor & Khabib's Heated Rivalry Explored

They started off as friends and respecting one another, but that did not last

When McGregor hinted that he would move up to 155 after clearing out the featherweight division, the relationship immediately soured and the pair began to take shots at each other on social media. When the Irishman eventually did make the move up and was almost immediately given a shot at the title, Khabib was furious about being overlooked despite being the UFC's number one ranked lightweight contender.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor had only lost once in the UFC going into the fight with Khabib - to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

A few months later, the adversaries were caught backstage at the weigh-ins for UFC 205 in 2016 hurling abuse at each other, before being led away by their respective teams.

The feud then went quiet for a couple of years as Khabib was hampered by injuries and McGregor briefly ventured into boxing for his fight with Floyd Mayweather, but it was dramatically reignited in April 2018.

After footage emerged of Khabib and his entourage cornering and then slapping McGregor's longtime friend and training partner, Artem Lobov, the Irishman snuck into a media event for UFC 223 and attacked a bus carrying the Russian, his manager, and a number of other fighters. The Irishman was eventually forced to turn himself into the police but avoided a felony charge due to a plea deal, however, it became obvious that the pair were on a collision course to face each other in the Octagon, which was announced by the UFC a few months later.

UFC 229

Following months of build-up and trash talk, Khabib and McGregor finally faced each other at UFC 229 in what remains the biggest and most lucrative event in UFC history. The Russian dominated the fight, submitting McGregor in the fourth round, before celebrating by leaping over the fence to attack Dillon Danis, who was in McGregor's corner as his jiu-jitsu coach and had been very vocal in his build-up to the fight.

Conor McGregor & Khabib's professional MMA records (as of 02/09/24) Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov Fights 28 29 Wins 22 29 Losses 6 0

The ugly post-fight scenes left a stain on what should have been the crowning achievement of Khabib's career as he retired undefeated just two fights later.

Despite the fact that the fight was six years ago, that hasn't stopped McGregor from trashing Khabib every opportunity he gets, regularly insulting his rival and his father, Abdulmanap, while accusing him of being complicit in various illegal activities, including terrorism.

But it's clear that the Irishman's insults are falling on deaf ears, as the Russian refuses to talk about his feud with McGregor in public, recently stating that, "what happened in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

While the relationship between Khabib and McGregor is clearly beyond repair, it is fun to think of the alternate timeline where the two UFC superstars maintained the pleasant relationship they had at first and eventually became friends.