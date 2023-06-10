Game 4 of the NBA Finals took place last night in Miami and celebrities such as the likes of Neymar Jr and Conor McGregor were in attendance.

It was the UFC star who drew the headlines, however, due to an on-court altercation with the Miami Heat mascot known as Burnie, during a time-out in the third quarter of the game.

Dressed head-to-toe in a Heat-red velour tracksuit, The Notorious waited at half-court for the mascot, who himself was dressed in a robe and with his boxing gloves on ready to face the Irishman.

In a sequence which only lasted less than 20 seconds, McGregor hit out the first punch from either side with a left-hook, sending Burnie to the ground immediately. He followed on from this first hit with a second, which turned out to be knockout blow. Poor Burnie never stood a chance.

Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot

It even looks like McGregor wanted to go in for a third and final blow to the mascot, before people stepped in and separated the pair.

The clip, posted by Sports Center, has already reached over 1.1 million views since it was posted, and it would appear that fans are divided, particularly those who have an affinity for both basketball and MMA.

One user on Twitter said: “Conor legit gave that bird hands, no lie, he felt them punches,” where it did appear that the 7’6” mascot was hit with some force by the man standing at only 5’9”.

Some fans found the whole ordeal to be funny, with a Twitter user commenting: “Conor doing side missions at this point,” alluding to the fact that McGregor hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Another Twitter user took a stab at the performative PR stunt saying: “Conor graduated to the WWE.”

Despite a lot of social media reaction, particularly on his outfit choice, with some fans likening it to an outfit worn by Ben Stiller in Zoolander, it was NBA fans who provided some of the best reaction.

With the Miami Heat trailing the series 2-1, they needed a win against a dominant force in the Denver Nuggets. At the time of this on-court interaction in the third quarter, the Heat were trailing by 10 points.

Some fans saw the funny side of it, with one fan on Twitter commenting: “Heat could’ve used Notorious in a jersey tonight…where’s the effort?!” while another branded the stunt as being “more interesting than the finals.”

The 34-year-old was also seen by some to be a representation of the Denver Nuggets themselves, with one fan commenting: “Foreshadowing is a heck of a literary term!” while another said: “I feel like this is how it’s been going so far for the #MiamiHeat in this series as a whole…RIP.”

Conversely, some fans did not take kindly to what they saw and used Twitter to call out the stunt as being a negative for the home team: “Not sure why on home court they would want him to KO their mascot.”

This was supported by many others, with another user criticising the team itself for what transpired: “Atrocious branding @MiamiHEAT, know your audience and know this needs to go the other way around to get the crowd involved. Poor decision making by the production/marketing leadership here.”

The Miami Heat went on to lose the game 108-95, with Denver only requiring one more win to wrap up the series in five games and secure their first ever franchise NBA championship. Perhaps McGregor knocking out the Heat mascot was a bad omen after all, at least that’s probably what Heat fans are thinking.