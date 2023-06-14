Conor McGregor has just made a fan's day, and it was caught on camera.

The UFC superstar has recently filmed for the promotion's latest series of The Ultimate Fighter where he is doing battle with Michael Chandler.

A third episode aired last night where his record fell to 0-3 as a coach, but he will be hoping for revenge himself in the octagon against his rival later this year.

But it was a heartwarming moment with a young fan that grabbed the attention of UFC fans prior to his latest poor result.

Conor McGregor falls to 0-3 against Michael Chandler

McGregor had suffered a bad start to his latest coaching campaign with his fighters both failing to make it out of the first round.

He was hoping for a much improved performance in the third episode, where he had Aaron McKenzie coming up against Chandler's fighter Austin Hubbard.

However, despite initially putting up a good fight, the Irishman's fighter was savagely hospitalised after receiving a brutal ground-and-pound in the second period.

He was taken away in an ambulance, with McGregor once again left reeling after his disaster start continued in front of his rival's glory.

He said after the turn of events: "He's another tough cat, Aaron.

"He's got good torque on his body and he was letting some big shots go, landing some big shots and taking some shots.

"Good fight that was, I have to say. If he had got a bit more time it would have been a lot different."

Conor McGregor buys a young fan's creation

McGregor's reputation as a coach may have taken a beating, but he certainly went up in the eyes of a young fan in a meet-and-greet before the latest fight.

The young action-figure artist was sat with the 34-year-old and showed him his collection of figurines, which were incredibly put together by parts of different wrestlers.

He then showed 'The Notorious' an action figure of himself which looked extremely impressive, and clearly McGregor was equally amazed.

In a moment of shock for the young fan, McGregor brandished a thick wad of cash from his pocket and began counting out $100 bills to give to the creator.

He said: “I’ll take these all off you, kid. What’s the damage? A G {$1000}, we’ll do a G? Take a G with you?

The pair eventually agreed a price of $1,200 which left the fan speechless, and he sat with his mouth wide open and was clearly mesmerised by his incoming earnings.

Although it is pocket change for the ex-champion, his gesture was greatly appreciated and created a memory for the artist that will never be forgotten.