Footage has recently surfaced on social media of Conor McGregor looking fuming with a punch machine after it completely glitched after he landed a thunderous shot onto the bag. The former two division UFC champion was filmed punching the machine with all his power, only for his score to register as a measly one. Yes, you read that right, one. Maybe the punch was so powerful it broke the machine entirely, but it's safe to say the Irishman was not impressed.

In the clip, after originally being left fuming with the glitch, McGregor can be seen pointing to the number one on the screen and shouting out, “number one baby!” Quick thinking from 'Notorious' to turn it from a poor score to a reflection on his status in the MMA world.

What next for Conor McGregor?

McGregor’s last fight came against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 when he suffered a serious leg injury in the very first round. He hasn't fought since, but he's regularly been in the news, mainly because of his insane physical transformations. This was the Irishman's second loss to “The Diamond” after losing to Poirier in January 2021. McGregor’s last win in the UFC was in January 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone.

Career Stats Conor McGregor Height 5'8/172.7 cm Reach 74"/188 cm Record 22-6 (19 KOs) KO Ratio 86% Best Win Jose Aldo Last Fight TKO defeat v Dustin Poirier - July 2021

“The Notorious” has been rumoured for a return to the UFC, as he took part in The Ultimate Fighter where he faced off as a coach against Michael Chandler. It's heavily suggested that the two will face off in the Octagon either later this year or early next year, but as of writing this article, an official date has not yet been set.

McGregor has recently announced that he is set to re-enter the USADA testing pool. UFC president Dana White, meanwhile, provided an update at the UFC Vegas 80 press conference. When asked if McGregor was back in the USADA testing pool, White said: “No, he is not officially in the USADA testing pool. He submitted the paperwork, probably by Monday he’ll be submitted. Again, don’t hold me to that, but the paperwork is submitted, next week sometime.”

When McGregor does re-enter the testing pool, he has to undergo six months of drug tests before being cleared for a return to the Octagon. If he re-entered the testing pool this month, it is possible that he could fight in April, which could potentially be the same month that UFC 300 takes place. However, White put some doubt on McGregor appearing at the historic event.

“I literally have nothing planned for Conor McGregor right now. The paperwork is being submitted. We’ll play it by ear, see how things work out, there’s still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go, and then we’ll decide where he’s going to land.”

Video: Conor McGregor fuming with punch machine score

On X, formerly known as Twitter, McGregor said: “I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout.”

It remains to be seen who and when McGregor’s next fight will be, but it’s one that has got fight fans very excited.